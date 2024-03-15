'He's an absolute bloody freak' - Gerri Colombe owner salutes Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs

The owner of Gerri Colombe never allowed himself to get too excited because he knew Galopin Des Champs was a "freak", and Brian Acheson believes the back-to-back winner of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is the best we have seen since Kauto Star.

Acheson, whose Robcour operation is named after his kids Rob and Courtney, had two runners in the Gold Cup and, while the fragile Gentlemansgame was pulled up, Gerri Colombe produced a career-best performance to get closest to Galopin Des Champs .

The margin of defeat this time was three and a half lengths compared to 23 lengths when the pair met in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas as Gerri Colombe provided ample proof he wasn't himself on that occasion.

This was the real Gerri Colombe, as he jumped and travelled as well as he has done in his whole career, and Jack Kennedy was in the perfect place to pounce on the home turn if the horse was good enough. It turns out he wasn't, but there was absolutely no shame in not being good enough to beat Galopin Des Champs and the pair pulled nine and a half lengths clear of the third.

"I never got too excited because it looked to me like Galopin always had us covered," said a calm and composed Acheson afterwards, before reminding us of the day Galopin Des Champs suffered his sole festival defeat in the 2022 Turners Novices' Chase when making a dramatic exit at the last.

He said: "You were waiting for Galopin to make a mistake and I didn't want that to happen to him again after the Bob Olinger race a few years ago. I didn't want to win another race like that. It wouldn't have been right and it wouldn't have felt right. The winner is a proper champion."

Acheson continued with his effusive praise of the winner, saying: "The fella there is a freak. He's an absolute bloody freak and, you know what, it's an honour to go out every day and try to beat him. And we'll do it one day.

"I've been saying it for a long time now and I'll say it again, that guy is the best since Kauto Star. He's a brilliant racehorse and he's gone out and done it again. Our horse has run a cracker and we couldn't be prouder of him."

Galopin Des Champs (second right, yellow cap) en route to winning his second Gold Cup at Cheltenham Credit: Patrick McCann

Eight years after Gordon Elliott celebrated his sole Gold Cup success with Don Cossack, the trainer went as close as he has done to doubling his tally in jump racing's most prestigious prize.

Elliott said: "I'm gutted, but I couldn't be prouder of him. He's run a blinder and done very little wrong. The loose horse didn't help us, but it wasn't the difference between winning and losing either.

"His jumping was good, but he might spend a split-second too long in the air at the moment and he can probably get that little bit slicker. He's still a young horse and hopefully we will be back for more next year.

"The winner is a brilliant horse and he never missed a beat the whole way. Neither did we and the two of them pulled nicely clear. I couldn't be prouder of my horse, he's done everybody proud. I knew he wasn't quite himself at Christmas and I suppose this proves it."

Gerri Colombe has been runner-up at the last two festivals, as last year he failed by a short-head to reel in The Real Whacker in a pulsating finish to the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. He had to settle for second again here but has enhanced his reputation and is now unquestionably the second-best staying chaser in training.

It's just a shame for Acheson and Elliott the best is a freak.

