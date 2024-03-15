How the 2024 Gold Cup unfolded as Galopin Des Champs galloped to glory again

First circuit

Equipped with a visor for the first time, last year's Brown Advisory winner The Real Whacker carved out the early running, with L'Homme Presse close up and Galopin Des Champs settled beautifully in third under Paul Townend.

Last year's winner was much closer up compared to last year, but his class was once again evident as he travelled strongly in the early stages.

Gerri Colombe was settled on the inside by Jack Kennedy and could also be seen travelling noticeably comfortably, while Fastorslow and Gentlemansgame accompanied each other in the midfield off the rail.

Corach Rambler took up his customary hold-up position and was slightly detached from the main body of the field early on.

Nassalam made an early mistake, while Monkfish never looked comfortable towards the rear, despite being given a good sight of his fences by Patrick Mullins.

Cheltenham Gold Cup

Second circuit

Charlie Deutsch on L'Homme Presse pushed his mount to contend for the lead and he responded with some superior leaps to The Real Whacker out in the country.

Another to make significant inroads going out on to the second circuit was Bravemansgame as Harry Cobden encouraged him to improve on the outside. However, he was never travelling quite as strongly as some of his rivals, perhaps finding the heavy going not to his liking.

Throughout, Townend was always content aboard Galopin Des Champs just on the heels of the leaders. His stablemate Monkfish began to feel the pressure after some scruffy leaps.

A key contender bowed out seven fences from home when Fastorslow, who has beaten Galopin Des Champs twice, just dropped his shoulder slightly and unseated JJ Slevin. The incident slightly hampered Monkfish.

Niall Houlihan was rousting along Nassalam, although he still had Corach Rambler behind him.

The riderless Fastorslow found himself on the inside of Gerri Colombe on the turn towards the downhill section of the track and then tried to get out in a gap between L'Homme Presse, who was on The Real Whacker's shoulder, and Galopin Des Champs racing down the hill.

Bravemansgame began to weaken slightly on the outside as Gerri Colombe continued to make progress.

Gentlemansgame came under increasing pressure and began to weaken just ahead of Monkfish.

Jungle Boogie, who was held up by Rachael Blackmore, began to catch the eye travelling well towards the rear.

Three out

Having overtaken The Real Whacker down the hill, Deutsch and L'Homme Presse took over at the head of affairs. Townend had to switch around the riderless Fastorslow. Corach Rambler started to make headway under Derek Fox.

Turning in

Deutsch looked behind him approaching the bend as L'Homme Presse was left alone in front for the first time. Jack Kennedy had to fight for some racing room towards the inside as Gerri Colombe emerged strongly with Galopin Des Champs.

Last year's winner took over from L'Homme Presse at the second-last.

Once again, Jungle Boogie caught the eye in behind although he had some ground to make up.

At the last

L'Homme Presse began to yield to Gerri Colombe approaching the final fence as Galopin Des Champs made the best of his way home and sealed his second Gold Cup triumph with a huge leap at the final fence.

That seemingly put an end to Kennedy's hopes of a late charge on Gerri Colombe, who stuck on dourly up the run-in but was unable to launch a meaningful challenge.

Corach Rambler, the two-time Ultima winner, stuck on but his run petered out after the final fence. He tired but battled gamely to keep L'Homme Presse at bay and finish third by two and a quarter lengths.

