'Bring on the Grand National' - Corach Rambler camp delighted with Gold Cup third and favourite again for Aintree

Lucinda Russell once again found herself fighting back tears in the Cheltenham winner's enclosure after Grand National winner Corach Rambler stayed on bravely up the hill to add a Gold Cup third to his remarkable CV.

The ten-year-old, who arrived with an unbeaten festival record after winning the 2022 and 2023 Ultima, received a rapturous reception usually reserved for winners after coming from behind on testing ground to chase home Gerri Colombe and back-to-back winner Galopin Des Champs.

"I'm going to start crying – I always cry in the winner's enclosure here," said Russell, shortly after a post-race debrief with the Princess Royal.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I said on Tuesday we weren't going to run because of the ground. Your emotions say you don't want to run him. I just want to pat him and look after him but he's a racehorse and he loves his job. We knew the ground was safe and he's just run his socks off.

"At the top of the hill I thought he was a little bit further back than he normally would be but as he came down the hill and turned for home I thought he might be able to do it again. I'm delighted with him. To finish third in the Gold Cup is the stuff of dreams. He's the horse of a lifetime and I can't get over how much people appreciate him."

The Gold Cup was a prep for his Grand National defence and Russell added: "That run has filled us with even more confidence heading to Aintree. Bar the ground being softer than ideal, it couldn't have been a better prep. We're thrilled. Bring on the Grand National!"

Galopin Des Champs: won the Gold Cup from Gerri Colombe Credit: Edward Whitaker

That sentiment was echoed by Thomas Kendall, one of the seven-man partnership that make up owners The Ramblers.

"All roads lead to Aintree," said Kendall, wearing his trademark purple suit and shoes. "He ran an absolute blinder and I wouldn't put anybody off backing him for the Grand National in a few weeks. It's great Corach Rambler decided to pick Cheltenham and Aintree as his favourite tracks.

"That was an amazing buzz. He just seems to come alive here and I can't believe it's happened again. To finish third in the Gold Cup is a dream come true. He's got a massive heart and gives you everything he's got. He's the cheapest horse I've ever bought but he doesn't know how much he cost and the memories are priceless."

Corach Rambler was cut to 7-1 (from 12) for the Randox Grand National by William Hill and is now the clear favourite in the bookmaker's market ahead of 12-1 shots Capodanno, Vanillier and I Am Maximus.

"Corach Rambler looked as good as ever in the Gold Cup and, despite him being rated 13lb higher for the Grand National this year, is now a clear favourite to record back-to-back successes," said William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps.

Read more:

'He was so brave for me' - Galopin Des Champs joins the greats as he makes it back-to-back Gold Cups

How the 2024 Gold Cup unfolded as Galopin Des Champs galloped to glory again

2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.