'I'd love to meet Galopin Des Champs on good ground' - Shark Hanlon on weather watch as he gears up Hewick for Gold Cup bid

Shark Hanlon is looking forward to his King George winner Hewick taking on reigning champion Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Gold Cup, especially if his stable star gets his favoured ground at Cheltenham.

Hewick added his greatest victory yet to his varied CV at Kempton over Christmas when arriving late to deny Bravemansgame and Allaho under Gavin Sheehan. The nine-year-old was seemingly outpaced at various stages of the King George but Sheehan persevered and the pair defied an in-running high of 550-1 on Betfair to score by a length and a half.

Hanlon reported that everything had gone smoothly since and his stable star is on target for the Gold Cup, for which he is priced between 14-1 and 16-1.

"He's in great form," said the trainer. "It's beginning to get exciting. He came out of the King George well and he'll probably go and do a bit of work at Naas on Wednesday in a schooling bumper. That's the route we went down before he went to the King George.

"He's not a big horse, it's easy enough to get him fit. After Kempton, he had two or three weeks off and he's back now. Before he came back in this season, he got a little cut on his leg so he was only back in for seven weeks before Kempton."

Shark Hanlon with his stable star Hewick Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The €850 purchase, who has now won more than £600,000 in prize-money in a haul which includes a Galway Plate, American Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup, was running a good race before falling at the penultimate fence in the Gold Cup last season and Hanlon is confident he can produce another big performance provided the race is run on a sound surface.

"He ran well in the Gold Cup last year and there's no reason why he won't run well again this year. We might just change our tactics as we made a lot of use of him," said Hanlon. "He can do either but he always hits a flat spot. He hit one last year and got crowded on the inside when horses came around him. Hopefully this season, with a clean round of jumping, he won't be far away.

"The weather is the most important thing. Last year was the first year the ground was soft on Gold Cup day in a long time so I hope that soft is not in the description this time. He's as tough as nails and never lets us down. To have a consistent horse like him makes such a difference. You could travel the whole world to get a horse like him and I got him five minutes down the road at the Goresbridge sales.

"The extra two and a half furlongs will make a massive difference and will be a huge help. Galopin Des Champs is a very good horse and he's been impressive this year on soft ground but I'd love to meet him on proper good ground. After the Gold Cup, the Grand National is going to be there and I was going to go to Australia with him but there's no flights in time as he needs to quarantine for two weeks."

On who will partner Hewick, Hanlon added: "Gavin would love to ride him again. Jordan [Gainford] is hurt and I don't know if he will be back but I know Gavin is there to ride him if not. He's a great sub to have."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 15

Betfair: 4-5 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Fastorslow, 8 Shishkin, 9 Gerri Colombe, 10 L'Homme Presse, 16 Hewick, Bravemansgame, 20 Gentlemansgame, Corach Rambler, 25 The Real Whacker, 40 Nassalam, 50 Ahoy Senor, 66 Monkfish, Jungle Boogie, 100 Protektorat, 150 Conflated

