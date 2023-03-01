Gold Cup to scale mountains as plans for nationwide tour celebrating centenary year in 2024 unveiled

The Cheltenham Gold Cup trophy will be toured around Britain and Ireland, including to the highest points in England, Ireland and Wales, in plans revealed on Wednesday to commemorate the centenary year of the race in 2024.

Plans revealed by the Jockey Club, the racecourse group which runs Cheltenham, include a number of events in the build up to March 2024 including a 100-day tour from December, counting down to Gold Cup day at a variety of locations including schools, hospitals and care homes.

Celebrations will commence with the trophy being taken to Carrauntoohil, Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike before in Scotland it is carried to the summit of Arkle, the mountain which shares its name with one of the race's most famous winners. The Dawn Runs, held between June 26 and June 30, will also fundraise and raise awareness for Racing Welfare.

On next year's Gold Cup day, March 15, 2024, a parade of Gold Cup legends will be at the centre of celebrations, while a charity lunch will be organised for the Monday before next year's Cheltenham Festival.

The racecourse's assistant general manager Andre Klein said: “In the centennial year of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup our objective is to promote a love of jump racing by celebrating the race’s long and fascinating history. In particular, we'll be focusing on the horses and heroes that have been lucky enough to win the great race.

“We're also looking to provide an opportunity for people from diverse communities to build a personal affinity with the Gold Cup by taking the trophy on a nationwide tour. Another aim for us is to build awareness for our chosen charity partners and raise funds for worthy causes.”

A charity golf tournament will also be staged in September at Cleeve Hill golf course, which overlooks the racecourse and was once the original home for racing in the town.

Other projects include the commissioning of a pictorial book by racing historian Chris Pitt, called Horses, Heroes And History That Made The Gold Cup, while local contemporary artist Jeremy Houghton will create a piece featuring every Gold Cup winner since 1924 which will be auctioned with proceeds going to charity.

