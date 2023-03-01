Champion Chase contenders: assessing the key players in Cheltenham's Wednesday feature

The Champion Chase is one of the biggest thrills of the Cheltenham Festival. There's something life affirming about watching the cream of the two-mile crop speed around Prestbury Park over fences - blood and thunder, guts and glory. This year's race is two weeks away and like many of the festival's big heats it looks wide open. Willie Mullins finally broke his Champion Chase duck courtesy of Energumene in 2022, and he returns to defend his crown. Flying the home flag is festival winner Edwardstone, with a strong supporting cast looking to follow in the footsteps of Flyingbolt, Moscow Flyer and Altior. Here we assess the key contenders in the 2023 Champion Chase. . .

Form: 21-113

Strengths: Energumene was a remorseless winner of last year's race, turning the screw after Shishkin was pulled up and thundering home to win by more than eight lengths as rain fell heavily on the Old course. On paper, he's the class act in the race and boasts the strongest CV. His poor run in the Clarence House Chase at the end of January can be forgiven – the defending champion will be finely tuned for Cheltenham.

Energumene: the defending champion Credit: Mike Hewitt

Weaknesses: He was sent off a 4-9 favourite in the Clarence House but couldn't reel in the front-running Editeur Du Gite before a poor jump at the last saw him finish third behind the winner and Edwardstone. That performance blew the Champion Chase wide open and was partly blamed on Cheltenham switching from orange to white fences – Mullins later said he hoped to have this issue "ironed out" in time for March.

Odds: 13-8

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer: "It was great to finally get a Champion Chase. I think the other day he just needed that run in the Clarence House, and he needed to see the different style of fence, even though he had schooled over them at home. Sometimes a horse just needs to get out and see the thing on the track itself and I’m sure that experience will stand to him when it comes to jumping off in the Champion Chase."

Form: 12-1U2

Strengths: Edwardstone is one of Britain's leading lights and best chances at Cheltenham. The winner of last year's Arkle has had a mixed season which started with a bang when he was a dominant winner of the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. Edwardstone had Energumene well beaten in the Clarence House, even if he was edged out by Editeur Du Gite, and trainer Alan King will be confident he can reverse that form in two weeks' time.

Weaknesses: He was a 2-5 favourite for the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on December 27 but unseated rider Tom Cannon in the embryonic stages of the race. This was followed by a narrow defeat at Cheltenham last time out and then an injury scare. You feel he is still progressive but will probably need to deliver a career-best performance to beat a fully firing Energumene.

Edwardstone: beaten last time out at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

Odds: 7-4

What they say

Alan King, trainer: "I'm delighted to say it's all systems go for Edwardstone now. He worked last Wednesday, did another strong piece on Saturday and is exactly where we want him. He's in a good place, with no issues since the lameness he showed after his run in the Clarence House."

Form: 4P-311

Strengths: An intriguing contender, Editeur Du Gite was a thoroughly impressive winner of the Clarence House, running his rivals - including the reopposing Energumene - into the ground as he posted a Racing Post Rating of 170. What was particularly striking about his win at Cheltenham was the way he refused to let Edwardstone swallow him up and rallied to win, having previously won the Desert Orchid at Kempton by 13 lengths having been sent off at 28-1. It will be fascinating to see if he can take another step forward.

Editeur Du Gite: beat Edwardstone and Energumene at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Weaknesses: It is hard to shake the feeling Editeur Du Gite might have run his big race last time out. Edwardstone is likely to come on for his second place in the Clarence House while Energumene is unlikely to run as poorly again. Gary Moore's nine-year-old will need to improve plenty again to cement himself as the champion two-mile chaser.

Odds: 5-1

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer: "It's been so far so good with him and we couldn't be more pleased. We're just doing normal work at the moment before we build him up for the big day. I know he beat Edwardstone and Energumene, who I thought were the two main dangers, but they're both trained by good trainers who might be able to improve them a fair bit. Whether my fella can improve we'll see. I hope he can because he's never failed to amaze me with what he's done so far."

Form: 3-112

Strengths: Blue Lord delivered a coming of age performance at Leopardstown on December 27 as he comfortably saw off Captain Guinness and Chacun Pour Soi to emerge as a genuine Champion Chase contender. He finished third in last year's Arkle behind Edwardstone but it was a fine performance in defeat and he should be in the mix again this year.

Weaknesses: Blue Lord is another who failed to fire on his last assignment before Cheltenham when he was comfortably beaten by stablemate Gentleman De Mee at the Dublin Racing Festival, having been sent off 1-4 favourite. He is now arguably the Mullins third string and also holds an entry for the Ryanair, so could easily end up there instead.

Blue Lord: disappointed at the Dublin Racing Festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Odds: 8-1

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer: "The Allaho news could bring this chap into the Ryanair picture but I haven't discussed it with anyone yet. That is the first thought that would go through your head anyway."

Form: 1-U461

Strengths: Gentleman De Mee made everyone sit up and take notice at the Dublin Racing Festival as he thrashed stablemate Blue Lord under a typically enterprising Danny Mullins ride. He also beat Edwardstone at Aintree last year, should relish the potentially good ground at Cheltenham and is a seven-year-old open to plenty of improvement. One to take very seriously.

Gentleman De Mee: a rampant winner at Leopardstown Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Weaknesses: You can maybe crab the form of his Aintree win over Edwardstone, with Alan King's star unable to reproduce his Arkle heroics at the end of a long season. Energumene remains Closutton's two-mile heavyweight and Gentleman De Mee will have to produce a career-best to beat his decorated stablemate.

Odds: 8-1

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer: "I was a little surprised at Leopardstown. Danny [Mullins] was very brave on him. He asked him everywhere down the back and the horse was loving it. It was a terrific performance. I was very pleased with his piece of work beforehand – it was as good a piece of work as I've seen from him and the drier ground suited him too. Energumene is still the one from our stable to beat in the Champion Chase, but you need plenty of horses for those races and they're both entitled to take their chance."

Form: 143-12

Strengths: Perhaps the forgotten horse of the race, Nube Negra finished a narrow second to Put The Kettle On in the 2021 Champion Chase and has a strong record at Cheltenham. Trainer Dan Skelton has often said he goes best fresh and his last appearance came on December 27 at Kempton. Could be an each-way player at a good price.

Nube Negra: Champion Chase runner-up in 2021 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Weaknesses: He has 13 lengths to find with Editeur Du Gite after the Desert Orchid Chase over Christmas. He has one win under his belt this season in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham – but he faced only two rivals that day and was sent off at 1-10 after Edwardstone was declared a non-runner. His last victory before that came in November 2021 and it would be a surprise to see him back in the winners' enclosure at the festival.

Odds: 20-1

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer: "It's a very open race, everyone's beaten each other. This horse is very effective when he's very fresh, he's effective at Cheltenham and the better the ground the better his chance. It's a very unclear picture and we're very happy to have our hat in the ring."

Verdict

This perhaps isn't the classiest Champion Chase in history, but as a betting heat it is intriguing. A return to form and a repeat of last year's performance would make Energumene very tough to beat, while Edwardstone looks well placed to reverse the form with Editeur Du Gite. However, this year could throw up a surprise and Gentleman De Mee's Leopardstown win makes him a real contender and he is available at as big as 10-1.

bet365: 6-4 Energumene, 13-8 Edwardstone, 11-2 Editeur Du Gite, 8 Blue Lord, 9 Gentleman De Mee, 25 Nube Negra, 33 Greaneteen, 40 Funambule Sivola, 50 bar.

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best bookmaker offers

bet365 offer:

18+. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet offer:

18+. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power offer:

18+. Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply.

For more free bets, bonuses and money-back offers, visit . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.