Kelso or the Cheltenham Gold Cup? Connections facing 'no-win' situation with star Sounds Russian

Ruth Jefferson admits the lure of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup may be hard to resist for Sounds Russian as she faces a big decision over whether to run her stable star at the festival or in Kelso's Premier Chase on Saturday.

The progressive eight-year-old took his form to a new level when runner-up in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on his last start and is 20-1 for the Gold Cup behind red-hot market leader Galopin Des Champs.

However, he is the 11-10 favourite with race sponsors bet365 for the Premier Chase , with Sean Quinlan booked to ride again, but North Yorkshire-based Jefferson is unsure whether to bid for glory in jump racing's most prestigious race instead.

Sounds Russian has won all three of his starts at Kelso by a combined 42 and a half lengths, but first place prize-money for the track's 2m7½f Listed contest is £34,170, compared to £351,687 for winning the Gold Cup, in which even a fourth-placed finish is worth £33,125.

"I suppose there are two ways of thinking about it because if he's going to run in a Gold Cup, you probably want to do it this year – it's a bit of a no-win situation really," Jefferson said.

"If you went to Kelso and hacked up you'd be gutted you didn't run in the Gold Cup as you can't do both, but if you don't go to Kelso and run badly at Cheltenham you'd wonder why you didn't go there. We'll have to live with whatever decision we make."

Sounds Russian (red cap): is unbeaten at Kelso Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sounds Russian will not attempt two quick runs at Kelso and Cheltenham, with other major spring targets likely to be considered should he not run at the festival.

Jefferson added: "He's in great form, but it'll be either Kelso or Cheltenham. He's been tipping away and is very happy within himself."

One horse who could attempt a lucrative Kelso and Cheltenham Festival double is bet365 Morebattle Hurdle () fancy Luttrell Lad, who has joined Tom Lacey's yard.

A classy performer for Philip Hobbs, the seven-year-old is a 16-1 chance for the Morebattle and should he win that he could bid to scoop a £100,000 bonus by following up at the festival, with the County Hurdle an option.

The last horse to win the bonus was the Emmet Mullins-trained The Shunter, who won the 2m4½f Plate handicap chase following his Morebattle victory in 2021.

"He seems in very good health," said Lacey. "He'd probably like another week and it might be that I wait for the Imperial Cup. He probably wants to run 95 per cent right rather than being fully wound up.

"He has some really solid form and I think the track will suit. I'm just a bit worried whether two miles will be a bit sharp around Kelso. I plan to run him and if he comes through his final bit of work well I will.

"He's entered in the County Hurdle, which will be another strongly run two miler, and it's potentially an option. We'll just try to make the most of him while he's well."



Sponsor's odds: 11-10 Sounds Russian, 5 Le Milos, 11-2 The Shunter, 6 Ga Law, 7 Minella Drama, Zanza, 12 bar.

Read this next:

Upping The Ante star Johnny Dineen joins the Racing Post roster for a weekly Saturday column throughout the jumps season. He'll offer a guide to the weekend action, highlight the key horses and races to watch and share his punting wisdom. Read it every Saturday in the Racing Post or online from 4pm every Friday, exclusively for . Sign up to Members' Club for more top jumps season insight.