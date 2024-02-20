2024 Cheltenham Festival preview nights: full list and dates for events near you

The Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner which means it is preview night season. Across Britain and Ireland you can find events near you to watch some of the stars of the sport dissect the key races and give tips the best four days of the jump racing calendar.

Britain

February 29 - The Pendil Partnership at The Hollywood Arms, Chelsea, London (6pm)

Panellists: Paul Nicholls, Alice Plunkett, Ella McNeill, Jamie Benson

February 29 - Vinny & Ted, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire (7.45pm)

Jamie Snowden, Page Fuller

March 3 - Coral Racing Club at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire (6.30pm)

Joe Tizzard, Dan Skelton, Tom Scudamore and Simon Clare

March 4 - Racing Breaks at M Restaurant, London (6.15pm)

Ruby Walsh, Mick Fitzgerald, Rishi Persad, Sam Hockenhull

March 4 - St Richard's Hospice at Worcester Rugby Club, Worcester, Worcestershire (7pm)

Harry Skelton, Richard Newland, Jamie Insole, Ian Popham

March 5 - Newcastle racecourse, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear (6.30pm)

Henry Brooke, Sam Coltherd, Brian Ellison, Gordon Clarkson, Derek Thompson

March 6 - Racing Weekly Live at The George IV , Chiswick, London (6.30pm)

Willy Twiston-Davies, Gavin Lynch, Rishi Persad, Steve Ryder, Pat Cooney

March 6 - Hexham racecourse, Hexham, Northumberland (7pm)

Rebecca Menzies, Andrew Thornton, Henry Brooke, Tim Reed, Gordon Brown

March 6 - The Greig Hall , Alcester, Warwickshire (7.30pm)

Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton, Harry Skelton, Olly Murphy, Gordon Clarkson

March 7 - Fox and Badger , Wellow, Somerset (6.30pm)

Andy Edwards, Harriet Dickin, Ben Poste

March 7 - The Frogmill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (9pm)

Johnny Burke, Tom Bellamy, Will Kennedy, James Stevens

March 7 - Coxlodge & Gosforth District Social Club, Newcastle, Northumberland (7pm)

Fergal O'Brien, Paul Carberry, Matt Nichols, James Griffin, Ian Robinson

March 7 - Let's Talk Racing at Scanlon's Club and Bar , Birmingham, West Midlands (7pm)

Charlie Poste, Chris Pitt, Melissa Jones, Joshua Stacey and Andrew Blair White

March 7 - Mister Shenanigans , Coventry, West Midlands (7.15pm)

Harry Skelton, Fergus Gregory, Derek Thompson

March 7 - Tiverton Golf Club, Tiverton, Somerset (7.30pm)

David Pipe, Nigel Hawke, Tom Malone, Sean Houlihan, Roger Bush, Simon Nott

March 7 - Dragonbet at Whitchurch Rugby Sports & Social Club, Cardiff, Glamorgan (7.30pm)

Sean Bowen, Alan Johns, Tim Vaughan, Johnny Dineen, Martin Higgs

March 7 - William Hill at Aintree racecourse , Liverpool, Merseyside (7.30pm)

Sir Anthony McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Lucinda Russell, Leonna Mayor, Nick Luck

March 7 - Market Harborough Conservative Club , Market Harborough, Leicestershire (7.30pm)

Tom Messenger, David Massey, Andrew Mount, Tim Peters

March 7 - The Claddagh Ring, London (7.30pm)

Daryl Jacob, Richard Johnson, James Owen, Noel Chance, Mark Johnson, Tom Bull

March 7 - Ganley's Irish Bar, Morden, London (7.30pm)

Harry Cobden, Mick Fitzgerald, Tom Scudamore, Luke Harvey, Paul Kealy

March 7 - The Tetleys Club, Warrington, Cheshire (7.45pm)

Paul Ferguson, Gordon Armistead, Dan Kelly, Keith McHugh

March 8 - Tynemouth Cricket Club, North Shields, Tyne and Wear (7pm)

Rebecca Menzies, Dave Armstrong, Gareth Topham and Will Smith

March 8 - Club 100 , Motherwell, North Lanarkshire (7pm)

Paul Carberry, Paul Ferguson, James Griffin, Ian Robinson

March 8 - Baildon Cricket Club , Shipley, West Yorkshire (7.30pm)

Richard Johnson, Tom Scudamore, Derek Thompson, David Carr

March 9 - The Betting Emporium at The Bleeding Heart Restaurant, Hatton Garden, London (6.15pm)

Lydia Hislop, Neil Channing, Richard Hoiles, Sean Boyce

March 10 - Uttoxeter racecourse, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire (6.30pm)

Fergal O'Brien, Paddy Brennan, Liam Harrison, Johnny Dineen, Robert Cooper

March 10 - Sporting Life at Cheltenham racecourse , Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7pm)

Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Megan Nicholls, Oli Bell, Michael Shinners

March 11 - Cheltenham Cricket Club , Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7pm)

Lizzie Kelly, Ciaran Gethings, Rupert Bell, James Stevens

March 11 - Cheltenham Town Football Club, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7.30pm)

Davy Russell, Richard Johnson, Dave Crosse, Ed Quigley, Michael Shinners

Ireland

February 22 - The Courtyard, Mallow, Co Cork (8pm)

Shark Hanlon, Sean Flanagan, Eugene O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Keeffe, Paddy Merrigan, Mark Landers, Brian Arnold

February 23 - Boylesports at The Torrent Complex , Donaghmore, Co Tyrone (7.30pm)

David Casey, Gavin Cromwell, Robbie Power, Nicky Henderson (video), Johnny Dineen, David Jennings, Tony Keenan

February 27 - Woodlands House Hotel, Limerick, Co Limerick (8pm)

Ted Walsh, Darragh O'Keeffe, Jane Mangan, Johnny Dineen, Eric McNamara, Cathal Byrnes, Brian Arnold

February 28 - Trinity College Horseracing Society at Horse Show House, Ballsbridge, Dublin

Martin Brasil, Jody McGarvey, Fran Berry, Jane Mangan, Kevin O'Ryan

March 1 - Laverys Bar , Belfast, Northern Ireland (7.30pm)

Bryan Cooper, Kevin Blake, Tony Keenan

March 4 - Upping The Ante Live at Castle Glanmire , Glanmire, Co Cork (8pm)

Johnny Dineen, David Jennings

Online

February 28 - At The Races, on YouTube

Jamie Codd, Kevin Blake Sean Boyce, Matt Chapman

March 3 - Old Gold Racing, on Zoom (7pm)

Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson, Lucinda Russell, Peter Scudamore, David Yates, Jane Mangan, Francesca Cumani

March 5 - Only Fools Love Racing, on YouTube (8pm)

Danny Mullins, Rob Acheson, Nick Pearce, Ella McNeil, Jack Dawling

March 9 - Value Racing Club, on Zoom (8pm)

Tom Scudamore, Tom Lacey, David Pipe, Jamie Snowden, Gary O'Brien, Mark Howard, Michael Shinners

To add another Cheltenham Festival preview night to the list contact us

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.