2024 Cheltenham Festival preview nights: full list and dates for events near you
The Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner which means it is preview night season. Across Britain and Ireland you can find events near you to watch some of the stars of the sport dissect the key races and give tips the best four days of the jump racing calendar.
Britain
February 29 - The Pendil Partnership at The Hollywood Arms, Chelsea, London (6pm)
Panellists: Paul Nicholls, Alice Plunkett, Ella McNeill, Jamie Benson
February 29 - Vinny & Ted, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire (7.45pm)
Jamie Snowden, Page Fuller
March 3 - Coral Racing Club at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire (6.30pm)
Joe Tizzard, Dan Skelton, Tom Scudamore and Simon Clare
March 4 - Racing Breaks at M Restaurant, London (6.15pm)
Ruby Walsh, Mick Fitzgerald, Rishi Persad, Sam Hockenhull
March 4 - St Richard's Hospice at Worcester Rugby Club, Worcester, Worcestershire (7pm)
Harry Skelton, Richard Newland, Jamie Insole, Ian Popham
March 5 - Newcastle racecourse, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear (6.30pm)
Henry Brooke, Sam Coltherd, Brian Ellison, Gordon Clarkson, Derek Thompson
March 6 - Racing Weekly Live at The George IV, Chiswick, London (6.30pm)
Willy Twiston-Davies, Gavin Lynch, Rishi Persad, Steve Ryder, Pat Cooney
March 6 - Hexham racecourse, Hexham, Northumberland (7pm)
Rebecca Menzies, Andrew Thornton, Henry Brooke, Tim Reed, Gordon Brown
March 6 - The Greig Hall, Alcester, Warwickshire (7.30pm)
Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton, Harry Skelton, Olly Murphy, Gordon Clarkson
March 7 - Fox and Badger, Wellow, Somerset (6.30pm)
Andy Edwards, Harriet Dickin, Ben Poste
March 7 - The Frogmill, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (9pm)
Johnny Burke, Tom Bellamy, Will Kennedy, James Stevens
March 7 - Coxlodge & Gosforth District Social Club, Newcastle, Northumberland (7pm)
Fergal O'Brien, Paul Carberry, Matt Nichols, James Griffin, Ian Robinson
March 7 - Let's Talk Racing at Scanlon's Club and Bar, Birmingham, West Midlands (7pm)
Charlie Poste, Chris Pitt, Melissa Jones, Joshua Stacey and Andrew Blair White
March 7 - Mister Shenanigans, Coventry, West Midlands (7.15pm)
Harry Skelton, Fergus Gregory, Derek Thompson
March 7 - Tiverton Golf Club, Tiverton, Somerset (7.30pm)
David Pipe, Nigel Hawke, Tom Malone, Sean Houlihan, Roger Bush, Simon Nott
March 7 - Dragonbet at Whitchurch Rugby Sports & Social Club, Cardiff, Glamorgan (7.30pm)
Sean Bowen, Alan Johns, Tim Vaughan, Johnny Dineen, Martin Higgs
March 7 - William Hill at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool, Merseyside (7.30pm)
Sir Anthony McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Lucinda Russell, Leonna Mayor, Nick Luck
March 7 - Market Harborough Conservative Club, Market Harborough, Leicestershire (7.30pm)
Tom Messenger, David Massey, Andrew Mount, Tim Peters
March 7 - The Claddagh Ring, London (7.30pm)
Daryl Jacob, Richard Johnson, James Owen, Noel Chance, Mark Johnson, Tom Bull
March 7 - Ganley's Irish Bar, Morden, London (7.30pm)
Harry Cobden, Mick Fitzgerald, Tom Scudamore, Luke Harvey, Paul Kealy
March 7 - The Tetleys Club, Warrington, Cheshire (7.45pm)
Paul Ferguson, Gordon Armistead, Dan Kelly, Keith McHugh
March 8 - Tynemouth Cricket Club, North Shields, Tyne and Wear (7pm)
Rebecca Menzies, Dave Armstrong, Gareth Topham and Will Smith
March 8 - Club 100, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire (7pm)
Paul Carberry, Paul Ferguson, James Griffin, Ian Robinson
March 8 - Baildon Cricket Club, Shipley, West Yorkshire (7.30pm)
Richard Johnson, Tom Scudamore, Derek Thompson, David Carr
March 9 - The Betting Emporium at The Bleeding Heart Restaurant, Hatton Garden, London (6.15pm)
Lydia Hislop, Neil Channing, Richard Hoiles, Sean Boyce
March 10 - Uttoxeter racecourse, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire (6.30pm)
Fergal O'Brien, Paddy Brennan, Liam Harrison, Johnny Dineen, Robert Cooper
March 10 - Sporting Life at Cheltenham racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7pm)
Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Megan Nicholls, Oli Bell, Michael Shinners
March 11 - Cheltenham Cricket Club, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7pm)
Lizzie Kelly, Ciaran Gethings, Rupert Bell, James Stevens
March 11 - Cheltenham Town Football Club, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7.30pm)
Davy Russell, Richard Johnson, Dave Crosse, Ed Quigley, Michael Shinners
Ireland
February 22 - The Courtyard, Mallow, Co Cork (8pm)
Shark Hanlon, Sean Flanagan, Eugene O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Keeffe, Paddy Merrigan, Mark Landers, Brian Arnold
February 23 - Boylesports at The Torrent Complex, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone (7.30pm)
David Casey, Gavin Cromwell, Robbie Power, Nicky Henderson (video), Johnny Dineen, David Jennings, Tony Keenan
February 27 - Woodlands House Hotel, Limerick, Co Limerick (8pm)
Ted Walsh, Darragh O'Keeffe, Jane Mangan, Johnny Dineen, Eric McNamara, Cathal Byrnes, Brian Arnold
February 28 - Trinity College Horseracing Society at Horse Show House, Ballsbridge, Dublin
Martin Brasil, Jody McGarvey, Fran Berry, Jane Mangan, Kevin O'Ryan
March 1 - Laverys Bar, Belfast, Northern Ireland (7.30pm)
Bryan Cooper, Kevin Blake, Tony Keenan
March 4 - Upping The Ante Live at Castle Glanmire, Glanmire, Co Cork (8pm)
Johnny Dineen, David Jennings
Online
February 28 - At The Races, on YouTube
Jamie Codd, Kevin Blake Sean Boyce, Matt Chapman
March 3 - Old Gold Racing, on Zoom (7pm)
Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson, Lucinda Russell, Peter Scudamore, David Yates, Jane Mangan, Francesca Cumani
March 5 - Only Fools Love Racing, on YouTube (8pm)
Danny Mullins, Rob Acheson, Nick Pearce, Ella McNeil, Jack Dawling
March 9 - Value Racing Club, on Zoom (8pm)
Tom Scudamore, Tom Lacey, David Pipe, Jamie Snowden, Gary O'Brien, Mark Howard, Michael Shinners
To add another Cheltenham Festival preview night to the list contact us
Published on 20 February 2024
Last updated 09:00, 20 February 2024
