Cheltenham Festival day one declarations: the key questions answered

The final fields for the Cheltenham Festival are taking shape, with declarations for Tuesday's racing made on Sunday. So what do they tell us?

Where will by running?

For several weeks Nicky Henderson has been musing over which race to in which to run Marie's Rock, the Mares' Hurdle or the Stayers' Hurdle, describing the decision as "50-50".

We got to know the answer on Sunday when Marie's Rock was declared for Tuesday's Mares' Hurdle, a race she won 12 months ago, forgoing a first try at the three-mile trip of the Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday with connections citing softening ground conditions as the primary reason.

Marie's Rock was returned at 18-1 last year but her odds will be somewhat shorter this time around, as bookmakers responded to Henderson's decision by making her the general 3-1 favourite, narrowly ahead of two-time Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle.

Is it the or for Epatante?

Nicky Henderson has opted to keep Epatante against her own sex and her presence in the Mares' Hurdle adds even more interest to what must be considered one of the races of the week.

Honeysuckle was another not to be declared to face Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, while Brandy Love, Marie's Rock and Love Envoi are all on course for a show-stopper on Tuesday.

Only six take on Constitution Hill, meaning the Champion Hurdle will feature the smallest line-up since eight runners contested the race in 2015. First Street and Pied Piper were removed at the declaration stage and could instead take up their option of the County Hurdle on Friday.

Who will join Facile Vega in Willie Mullins' team?

After months of intrigue we now officially know how Willie Mullins plans to separate his star-studded squadron of novice hurdlers. His seven Supreme Novices' Hurdle entries reduced to four on Sunday, but they include the hot favourite Facile Vega, who also had a tentative entry in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Stable jockey Paul Townend has stuck with him despite their defeat at the Dublin Racing Festival, where stablemate Il Etait Temps was an emphatic winner. Danny Mullins was aboard Il Etait Temps that day and gets the opportunity once again. The Mullins team also includes Diverge, to be ridden by Patrick Mullins, and Dark Raven, the mount of Daryl Jacob.

Stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Impaire Et Passe did not take up entries in the Supreme and are instead set to run in the Ballymore on Wednesday. County Hurdle contender Hunters Yarn was also removed from the Supreme.

How will the field stack up for the ?

In short, well. The presence of high-class pair Jonbon and El Fabiolo may have scared off some of the opposition but a field of nine will contest the Grade 1.

Only three horses – Banbridge, Final Orders and Mortlach – came out at the declaration stage and it looks a quality contest with Dysart Dynamo, Saint Roi and Ha D'Or also in the line-up.

The British entry is a little disappointing, with only three runners in the contest. Jonbon is a serious contender but Straw Fan Jack and Ballybreeze are big outsiders.

Where will run?

Gaillard Du Mesnil has topped the ante-post betting for the National Hunt Chase almost all season and trainer Willie Mullins did not disappoint backers, declaring the seven-year-old for Tuesday's finale. Gaillard Du Mesnil had an entry in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, in which he finished third last season, but he will instead encounter the stiffer stamina test of the longer contest.

Gordon Elliott has three declared in the National Hunt Chase and his go-to top amateur rider Jamie Codd has opted to ride Chemical Energy, a winner at Cheltenham in October.

