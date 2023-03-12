Confirmed runners and riders for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the day's other Grade 1s
Facile Vega will face 13 rivals in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle but stablemates Gaelic Warrior or Impaire Et Passe will not appear in Tuesday's curtain raiser at the Cheltenham Festival.
Willie Mullins has confirmed his plans for his enviable hand of novice hurdlers and stable jockey Paul Townend has chosen to ride 2-1 favourite Facile Vega, who was victorious in the Champion Bumper at this meeting 12 months ago.
Cheltenham's winningmost trainer will also field Dark Raven, Diverge and Il Etait Temps, the mounts of Daryl Jacob, Patrick Mullins and Danny Mullins respectively. His two absentees are instead poised to run in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday.
According to the bookmakers Marine Nationale is the biggest threat to the Mullins favourite. The six-year-old is unbeaten in four starts and has been aimed at this race since capturing the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse in December.
The British challenge is headlined by the Paul Nicholls-trained Tahmuras, with Harry Cobden to ride the Tolworth winner, while Olly Muphy fields Chasing Fire and Strong Leader.
Rachael Blackmore will also have a ride in the first of 28 races at the festival, aboard Inthepocket for Henry de Bromhead and JP McManus.
High Definition - a one-time Derby hope on the Flat - will also run for Joseph O'Brien. He won well on hurdling debut on Boxing Day but unseated when last seen at the Dublin Racing Festival.
The Supreme is set to have a double-figure field size for the first time in three years. Eight and nine runners contested the race in the last two seasons.
Supreme Novice Hurdle runners and riders
Chasing Fire Aidan Coleman
Dark Raven Daryl Jacob
Diverge Patrick Mullins
Doctor Bravo Davy Russell
Facile Vega Paul Townend
Fennor Cross Simon Torrens
High Definition JJ Slevin
Il Etait Temps Danny Mullins
Inthepocket Rachael Blackmore
Marine Nationale Michael O'Sullivan
Palace Boy Paddy Brennan
Rare Edition Sam Twiston-Davies
Strong Leader Sean Bowen
Tahmuras Harry Cobden
Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Tuesday, 1.30)
Sky Bet: 7-4 Facile Vega, 4 Marine Nationale, 11-2 Il Etait Temps, 10 Tahmuras, 11 High Definition, 12 Diverge, 16 Chasing Fire, 20 bar
Marie's Rock to tackle Champion Hurdle heroines
Champion Hurdle heroines Epatante and Honeysuckle are set to clash with Marie's Rock in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, with ten declarations made for the final of the four Grade 1 races on Tuesday.
Honeysuckle will be having the 19th and final start of her career, and she will be bidding to win at this meeting for a fourth time. Epatante finished second behind Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle last season.
Last year's champion Marie's Rock, who was also prominent in the Stayers' Hurdle market, is the narrow favourite. Brandy Love, Love Envoi and Echoes in Rain also feature.
Mares' Hurdle runners and riders
Brandy Love Paul Townend
Echoes In Rain Patrick Mullins
Epatante Aidan Coleman
Honeysuckle Rachael Blackmore
Love Envoi Jonathan Burke
Midnight Ginger James Martin
Queens Brook Davy Russell
Shewearsitwell Danny Mullins
Theatre Glory Daryl Jacob
Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Tuesday, 4.10)
bet365: 10-3 Marie's Rock, Honeysuckle, 4 Epatante, 15-2 Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain, 8 Love Envoi, 12 bar
Jonbon set for El Fabiolo test
A field of nine will contest the Sporting Life Arkle, including leading fancies Jonbon, El Fabiolo and Dysart Dynamo. As expected Banbridge was not declared, he will instead run in the Turners Novices' Chase on Thursday.
Jonbon is one of only three British-trained runners, along with outsiders Straw Fan Jack and Ballybreeze.
Arkle runners and riders
Ballybreeze Robert Dunne
Dysart Dynamo Danny Mullins
El Fabiolo Paul Townend
Ha D'Or tbc
Hollow Games Davy Russell
Jonbon Aidan Coleman
Saint Roi Mark Walsh
Straw Fan Jack Sean Houlihan
Effernock Fizz Sam Ewing
Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Tuesday, 2.10)
bet365: 6-4 Jonbon, El Fabiolo, 9-2 Dysart Dynamo, 8 Saint Roi, 40 bar
Champion Hurdle runners and riders
Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville
I Like To Move It Sam Twiston-Davies
Jason The Militant Joe Williamson
Not So Sleepy Jonathan Burke
State Man Paul Townend
Vauban Danny Mullins
Zanahiyr Davy Russell
Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30 Tuesday, Cheltenham)
Unibet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 11-4 State Man, 12 Vauban, I Like To Move It, 66 Zanahiyr, 80 Not So Sleepy, 150 Jason The Militant
Cheltenham day one: full racecards and odds
Read these next:
Constitution Hill to face six rivals in bid for Champion Hurdle glory
'You can't be confident; there's no such thing going into a battlefield like Cheltenham'
Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.