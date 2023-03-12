Confirmed runners and riders for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the day's other Grade 1s

Facile Vega will face 13 rivals in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle but stablemates Gaelic Warrior or Impaire Et Passe will not appear in Tuesday's curtain raiser at the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins has confirmed his plans for his enviable hand of novice hurdlers and stable jockey Paul Townend has chosen to ride 2-1 favourite Facile Vega, who was victorious in the Champion Bumper at this meeting 12 months ago.

Cheltenham's winningmost trainer will also field Dark Raven, Diverge and Il Etait Temps, the mounts of Daryl Jacob, Patrick Mullins and Danny Mullins respectively. His two absentees are instead poised to run in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday.

According to the bookmakers Marine Nationale is the biggest threat to the Mullins favourite. The six-year-old is unbeaten in four starts and has been aimed at this race since capturing the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse in December.

The British challenge is headlined by the Paul Nicholls-trained Tahmuras, with Harry Cobden to ride the Tolworth winner, while Olly Muphy fields Chasing Fire and Strong Leader.

Rachael Blackmore will also have a ride in the first of 28 races at the festival, aboard Inthepocket for Henry de Bromhead and JP McManus.

High Definition - a one-time Derby hope on the Flat - will also run for Joseph O'Brien. He won well on hurdling debut on Boxing Day but unseated when last seen at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Supreme is set to have a double-figure field size for the first time in three years. Eight and nine runners contested the race in the last two seasons.

Supreme Novice Hurdle runners and riders

Chasing Fire Aidan Coleman

Dark Raven Daryl Jacob

Diverge Patrick Mullins

Doctor Bravo Davy Russell

Facile Vega Paul Townend

Fennor Cross Simon Torrens

High Definition JJ Slevin

Il Etait Temps Danny Mullins

Inthepocket Rachael Blackmore

Marine Nationale Michael O'Sullivan

Palace Boy Paddy Brennan

Rare Edition Sam Twiston-Davies

Strong Leader Sean Bowen

Tahmuras Harry Cobden

Sky Bet: 7-4 Facile Vega, 4 Marine Nationale, 11-2 Il Etait Temps, 10 Tahmuras, 11 High Definition, 12 Diverge, 16 Chasing Fire, 20 bar

Marie's Rock to tackle Champion Hurdle heroines

Champion Hurdle heroines Epatante and Honeysuckle are set to clash with Marie's Rock in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, with ten declarations made for the final of the four Grade 1 races on Tuesday.

Honeysuckle will be having the 19th and final start of her career, and she will be bidding to win at this meeting for a fourth time. Epatante finished second behind Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle last season.

Last year's champion Marie's Rock, who was also prominent in the Stayers' Hurdle market, is the narrow favourite. Brandy Love, Love Envoi and Echoes in Rain also feature.

Mares' Hurdle runners and riders

Brandy Love Paul Townend

Echoes In Rain Patrick Mullins

Epatante Aidan Coleman

Honeysuckle Rachael Blackmore

Love Envoi Jonathan Burke

Midnight Ginger James Martin

Queens Brook Davy Russell

Shewearsitwell Danny Mullins

Theatre Glory Daryl Jacob

bet365: 10-3 Marie's Rock, Honeysuckle, 4 Epatante, 15-2 Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain, 8 Love Envoi, 12 bar

Jonbon set for El Fabiolo test

A field of nine will contest the Sporting Life Arkle, including leading fancies Jonbon, El Fabiolo and Dysart Dynamo. As expected Banbridge was not declared, he will instead run in the Turners Novices' Chase on Thursday.

Jonbon is one of only three British-trained runners, along with outsiders Straw Fan Jack and Ballybreeze.

Arkle runners and riders

Ballybreeze Robert Dunne

Dysart Dynamo Danny Mullins

El Fabiolo Paul Townend

Ha D'Or tbc

Hollow Games Davy Russell

Jonbon Aidan Coleman

Saint Roi Mark Walsh

Straw Fan Jack Sean Houlihan

Effernock Fizz Sam Ewing

bet365: 6-4 Jonbon, El Fabiolo, 9-2 Dysart Dynamo, 8 Saint Roi, 40 bar

Champion Hurdle runners and riders

Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville

I Like To Move It Sam Twiston-Davies

Jason The Militant Joe Williamson

Not So Sleepy Jonathan Burke

State Man Paul Townend

Vauban Danny Mullins

Zanahiyr Davy Russell

Unibet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 11-4 State Man, 12 Vauban, I Like To Move It, 66 Zanahiyr, 80 Not So Sleepy, 150 Jason The Militant

