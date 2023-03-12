Constitution Hill to face six rivals in bid for Champion Hurdle glory

Unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill will face six rivals in Tuesday's as he aims to light up day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

The presence of red-hot favourite Constitution Hill has resulted in the smallest Champion Hurdle field this century with the previous lowest eight in 2015 when Faugheen won at 4-5. It is the smallest Champion Hurdle field since 1974 when seven lined up.

Constitution Hill is a perfect five from five and makes just his third start since winning last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle by a staggering 22 lengths on his return to Cheltenham.

Irish Champion Hurdle winner State Man, also victorious at last year's festival in the County Hurdle, leads the opposition to Constitution Hill with Vauban, I Like To Move It, Zanahiyr, Not So Sleepy and Jason The Militant completing the line-up.

Past Champion Hurdle winners Honeysuckle and Epatante were missing from the Champion Hurdle field, with the pair declared for the Mares' Hurdle on the same day instead.

A horse of a lifetime for owner Michael Buckley, Constitution Hill is in a prime position to extend Nicky Henderson's unrivalled record of eight victories in the Champion Hurdle.

In two starts this season, the six-year-old has produced dazzling performances in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and heads to Cheltenham as this year's shortest-priced festival favourite at 1-3.

State Man, who has won his last six starts including four times at Grade 1 level, is rated the chief danger to Constitution Hill at 3-1.

Last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban has finished behind State Man on his last two starts and is 12-1 chance, while impressive Kingwell Hurdle winner I Like To Move It can be backed at 22-1.

Confirmed runners and riders for the

Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville

I Like To Move It Sam Twiston-Davies

Jason The Militant Joe Williamson

Not So Sleepy Jonathan Burke

State Man Paul Townend

Vauban Danny Mullins

Zanahiyr Davy Russell

Unibet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 11-4 State Man, 12 Vauban, I Like To Move It, 66 Zanahiyr, 80 Not So Sleepy, 150 Jason The Militant

