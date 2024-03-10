Confirmed runners and riders for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Champion Hurdle and Tuesday's other Cheltenham Festival races

State Man will face seven rivals as last year’s Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30 ) runner-up bids to capitalise on Constitution Hill’s absence and win at the Cheltenham Festival for the second time.

The 2022 County Hurdle winner was joined by Colonel Mustard , Iberico Lord , Irish Point , Nemean Lion , Not So Sleepy , Zarak The Brave and Luccia in the line-up. Pied Piper, Echoes In Rain, Lossiemouth and Love Envoi were the four not declared.

Willie Mullins has a stranglehold on day one of the meeting and perhaps most interestingly declared Gaelic Warrior alongside Il Etait Temps and Hunters Yarn for the My Pension Expert Arkle (2.10 ) as ten go to post for the first Grade 1 chase of the four days. Grand Annual favourite My Mate Mozzie has also been declared.

Mullins is responsible for half of the 12 who will go to post for the opening race of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30 ), with Tullyhill and Mystical Power headlining his challenge. Firefox and Slade Steel are among the opposition.

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (4.10 ) favourite Lossiemouth , another of Mullins’ incredible team, will face ten rivals as Ireland’s champion trainer aims to reclaim a race he once dominated, but has not won since 2018.

The Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (5.30 ) will feature the smallest field of the day with just seven declared. Leading amateur rider Derek O’Connor was booked for Corbetts Cross . Embassy Gardens will be ridden by Patrick Mullins.

The Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50 ) did not attract a full field of 24, falling one runner shy, with the Lucinda Russell-trained Apple Away switching to the National Hunt Chase.

A full field of 22 will line up for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.50 ), with the Fergal O’Brien-trained Teorie the final horse to make the cut. Topweight Liari stood his ground to pin the weights at 134.

The Gary Moore-trained Royal Way and the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Barrier and Pacini were the shortest-priced runners to miss out and were priced at 16-1, 20-1 and 25-1.

Champion Hurdle runners and riders

Colonel Mustard JJ Slevin

JJ Slevin Iberico Lord Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Irish Point Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Nemean Lion Richard Patrick

Richard Patrick Not So Sleepy Sean Bowen

Sean Bowen State Man Paul Townend

Paul Townend Zarak The Brave Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob Luccia James Bowen

Supreme Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

Asian Master Mr Thomas Costello

Mr Thomas Costello Favour And Fortune Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon Firefox Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Gold Dancer Danny Mullins

Danny Mullins Jeriko Du Reponet Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Kings Hill Jack Gilligan

Jack Gilligan Mistergif Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob Mystical Power Mark Walsh

Mark Walsh Slade Steel Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Supersundae Patrick Mullins

Patrick Mullins Tellherthename Kielan Woods

Kielan Woods Tullyhill Paul Townend

Arkle Novices' Chase runners and riders

Authorised Speed David Noonan

David Noonan Found A Fifty Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend

Paul Townend Hunters Yarn Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob Il Etait Temps Danny Mullins

Danny Mullins JPR One Brendan Powell

Brendan Powell Master Chewy Tom Bellamy

Tom Bellamy Matata Sam Twiston-Davies

Sam Twiston-Davies My Mate Mozzie Keith Donoghue

Keith Donoghue Quilixios Rachael Blackmore

Mares' Hurdle runners and riders

Ashroe Diamond Patrick Mullins

Patrick Mullins Echoes In Rain Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Gala Marceau Danny Mullins

Danny Mullins Hispanic Moon Darragh O’Keeffe

Darragh O’Keeffe Lantry Lady Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Lossiemouth Paul Townend

Paul Townend Love Envoi Johnny Burke

Johnny Burke Marie’s Rock Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Telmesomethinggirl Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Theatre Glory James Bowen

James Bowen You Wear It Well Gavin Sheehan

