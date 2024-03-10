'I don't know where this has come from' - Nicky Henderson reports Sir Gino to be '100 per cent' despite Triumph Hurdle drift

Nicky Henderson has reported JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino to be "100 per cent" after he was a notable drifter on Betfair on Saturday evening.

The four-year-old briefly went as big as 5-1 on the Betfair exchange and caused several firms to suspend their markets just days before his Grade 1 target on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, but he was priced at a general 6-5 with bookmakers by Sunday morning.

"He was in great form yesterday morning and I don't know where this has come from, I really don't," Henderson told Luck On Sunday on Racing TV.

"It's just one of those things they love to throw at you to test your mental agility, it's crazy. He schooled on Thursday and you wouldn't see anything slicker. He's going to have a quiet exercise now and he is 100 per cent. I promise you, he's 100 per cent."

A winner of all three of his starts, Sir Gino shot to the head of the market after an impressive victory over Burdett Road on Trials day at the course in January.

He was last seen on a racecourse 12 days ago at Kempton completing a gallop ahead of Constitution Hill, who failed to shine that day and was soon ruled out of the Champion Hurdle.

Sir Gino's closest market rival is Majborough, who was vying for favouritism during Saturday night's drift but is now a general 3-1 price for Willie Mullins ahead of stablemates Salvator Mundi (9-2) and Kargese (5-1).

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30, Friday March 15)

Betfair: 6-5 Sir Gino, 3 Majborough, 9-2 Salvator Mundi, 5 Kargese, 8 Nurburgring, Storm Heart, 12 Salver, 14 Bunting, Ethical Diamond, 16 High Wind, 20 bar

