'A Fact To File win would cause a few scars' - bookmakers reveal their biggest Cheltenham Festival losers

The Cheltenham Festival is a huge betting week and bookmakers will be hoping the results go their way. Here, a selection of leading betting firms reveal their biggest losers at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

bet365: 'How we go at the meeting depends on Willie Mullins'

Pat Cooney, bet365

Apart from Sir Gino in the Triumph, who we've laid plenty of at 10-1, we don't have any real ante-post headaches. In the last few days Fact To File has been the most popular selection at the meeting and it will be a key result for us.

Galopin Des Champs is currently a good result for us as it seems punters prefer to back others each-way for the race.

Overall, how we go at the meeting depends on Willie Mullins. There's lots of interest in him having ten or more winners at 6-4.

Betfair: 'The State Man-Lossiemouth double has been popular'

Barry Orr, Betfair

The State Man-Lossiemouth double has been popular on day one but the hurt wouldn’t be too bad considering their prices.

In the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, Ballyburn has been backed at a high of 18 on the Betfair Exchange and he’ll be a big loser on the day.

On Wednesday, there is a growing liability on Fact To File to win the Brown Advisory, El Fabiolo in the Champion Chase and Minella Indo in the Cross Country Chase at 13-2. That would cause some pain.

Ballyburn: is proving a popular ante-post selection for the festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Bet Victor: 'Ballyburn will be a significant loser in our book'

Sam Boswell, Bet Victor

After a tricky week for long-term ante-post punters with lots of multiples we have laid featuring Constitution Hill and Marine Nationale, who both won’t be seen at this year's Cheltenham Festival, it has alleviated some of the usual trepidation felt by us going into the biggest four days in racing.

We still have plenty to worry about with the all-conquering Willie Mullins looking set to be the punters' pal this week, and Ballyburn will be a significant loser in our book. Plenty seem to have the right idea and took prices about State Man during the period where we had speculation about Constitution Hill's wellbeing before his official withdrawal.

It continues to be Irish dominated when it comes to our list of list of potentially bad results, with The Goffer making our top five. Gordon Elliott always seems to deliver at Cheltenham and his horse is 2lb lower than his fourth in the race last year.

When we finally get to a horse outside of Ireland to worry about, it happens to be the French-based Milan Tino in the Boodles. He's another we would want to see beaten. As it stands nearly any British-based winner would be a good result for the firm bar Sir Gino.

Brighterdaysahead: is a real star in the Gordon Elliott ranks Credit: Patrick McCann

Coral: 'Brighterdaysahead has been popular'

David Stevens, Coral

Mares' Novices' Hurdle favourite Brighterdaysahead has been popular since last October, when she was 5-1, and her connections are still rather bullish, so we’ve been laying her at shorter odds.

Jeriko Du Reponet got a much-needed form boost when Lump Sum took the Coral Dovecote recently, but the two-mile novice hurdle division on this side of the Irish Sea doesn’t look that strong, so we’ve been happy to take our share of this one.

In the handicaps, Crebilly and Theatre Man have attracted support for the TrustATrader Plate, while Meetingofthewaters has a host of entries but represents shrewd connections so will be one to watch wherever he runs.

Gold Cup day is by far the biggest day of a big week, and so wins for Sir Gino, Galopin Des Champs and Dinoblue would mean an expensive end to the week for the layers.

Ladbrokes: 'Sir Gino is the biggest liability'

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes

Willie Mullins is the leading trainer in Cheltenham Festival history and is always the man who inflicts the most damage. He holds all the aces in the Supreme and a win in the opener could really set the tone for the week. He will also be responsible for a lot of multiples, and on day one we'll be hoping at least one of his short-priced runners can get turned over.

However, it’s not just Irish horses racking up the liabilities. Of the British hopefuls Sir Gino is the biggest liability and has been odds-on since Trials day. Meanwhile, in the Champion Bumper, Teeshan has been hyped up by connections, proving really popular among our UK punters.

Fact To File: has been well backed for success at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Paddy Power: 'A win for Fact To File would cause a few scars'

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power

One result isn’t really enough to concern us too much, but that doesn’t mean we’re not susceptible to a major body blow. Victory for last year’s Brown Advisory hero The Real Whacker in the Gold Cup would hurt, as would success for easy Exeter scorer Teeshan in the Champion Bumper.

JP McManus has an elite squad this year and a win for potential superstar Fact To File in the Brown Advisory would cause a few scars. In the handicaps we wouldn’t want last season’s 33-1 County Hurdle winner Faivoir to repeat, albeit at half that price.

There are no multiple concerns at present, but the danger of multiple mayhem at these big festivals is ever-present.

Corach Rambler: last year's Grand National winner has been supported for the Gold Cup Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Sky Bet: 'Corach Rambler has been popular for the Gold Cup'

Michael Shinners, Sky Bet

Jeriko Du Reponet would be a bad start in the Supreme having initially laid as big as 33-1. Ballyburn would also be a bad result in the Gallagher.

In the Champion Bumper, the well-regarded Romeo Coolio and Cantico are poor ante-post results having been well hyped before their respective debuts, while Brighterdaysahead in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle has been all the rage at preview evenings. She'd be a significant loser and is now 6-4.

Sir Gino is one of our worst ante-post singles and would look tough to beat, while Grand National winner Corach Rambler has unsurprisingly been popular at big prices for the Gold Cup.

