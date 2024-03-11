Festival blow to Twiston-Davies team as Broadway Boy is ruled out of Brown Advisory

Broadway Boy , who had been a 10-1 shot for Wednesday's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase , has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival.

Assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies posted on X: "Gut-wrenching news but Broadway Boy will not be running at Cheltenham after an unsatisfactory tracheal wash this morning. He's very bright and well but just isn’t 100 per cent so we will now look to Aintree."

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained six-year-old had been given the go-ahead to take on Fact To File in the Grade 1 contest last week following a piece of work that was described as "exceptional".

Before that connections had been weighing up Tuesday's National Hunt Chase, but they ultimately believed he was good enough to go for the Grade 1 option.

Owned by David Proos, Broadway Boy has gained plenty of Cheltenham experience, winning three of his four starts there since April.

He looked set to relish the return to the track after finishing a distant third in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick last time.

His absence leaves Fact To File as the 4-5 favourite for the Brown Advisory ahead of Stay Away Fay (11-4) and 5-1 chances Monty's Star and Grey Dawning, whose connections are leaning towards the Turners Novices' Chase on Thursday.

Read these next:

Cheltenham Festival set to start on soft ground with more rain expected before opening day

What's on this week: the Cheltenham Festival takes centre stage and awaits an Irish assault on its major prizes

Get Racing Post Members' Club for just £10 a month for three months when you join in time for the Cheltenham Festival

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

