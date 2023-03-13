Cheltenham Festival schedule 2023: start time, where to watch and live streaming

What is the Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival is the biggest horse racing week over obstacles in the calendar. There will be 60,000 people in attendance each day, and millions of people tuning in all around Britain and Ireland. The Cheltenham Festival features a total of 28 races, showcased over four days, each with seven races on the card. Each race has a different distance, age rating, or discipline, such as hurdles or chases, so no two races are the same. You can find all the Cheltenham races here at Racing Post all week.

When does the Cheltenham Festival start?

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and the Supreme Novices' Hurdle is the first race of the meeting at 1.30pm. There will then be a race every 40 minutes until the final race at 5.30pm.

When does the Cheltenham Festival finish?

The Cheltenham Festival finishes on Friday, March 17, 2023, with the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, the final race set to run at 5.30pm. The curtain will come down on a memorable week and the countdown will commence for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Where to watch the Cheltenham Festival

You can watch the Cheltenham Festival on many different platforms including live on TV and streaming online. Here are the best ways to catch the action:

ITV Racing

You can watch the Cheltenham Festival live on ITV's main channel each day of the week from 1pm to 4.30pm. You can also catch the action on Racing TV or STV.

Cheltenham live streaming with bookmakers

You can stream Cheltenham live via bookmakers websites and apps providing you have an account with that bookmaker, and have deposited to your account. Navigate to the race you wish to watch and click the play icon or relevant 'watch race' button to stream the race live.

Cheltenham live streaming on the Racing Post mobile app

You can watch the Cheltenham Festival live via the Racing Post mobile app for FREE! Simply download the app from , find the racecard and watch the race live. You can also place your bets through the Racing Post app so there’s no need to flick between apps.

Cheltenham Festival bookie offers

There are a plethora of free bets, bonuses and offers from the bookmakers to entice you into playing with them during the Cheltenham Festival.

