Cheltenham Festival handicaps: who are the key players and what were last year's cut off points?

The handicap weights for the Cheltenham Festival have been revealed and the markets have acted accordingly. Here, we identify the entries to note, how last year’s races unfolded and where the weight cut-offs might lie.

Last year's winner: Corach Rambler (146, 11st 5lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Happygolucky (152, 11st 11lb), Bottomweight: Glamorgan Duke (129, 9st 9lb)

Total entries (2024): 76

The key horses: Last year's winner Corach Rambler (rated 159) heads the field but is more likely to contest the Gold Cup on Friday, however Lucinda Russell could saddle another runner off the same winning mark in Giovinco (146). The betting is dominated by Irish runners matched on ratings in Meetingofthewaters (147) and The Goffer (147), who is rated 2lb lower than when fourth last year, while the leading British hope is likely to be the Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico (143) after just one defeat in his last three starts.

Ante-post favourite: The Goffer (13-2)

Last year's winner: Jazzy Matty (125, 10st 6lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: McTigue (142, 11st 11lb), Bottomweight: Mighty Mo Missouri (124, 10st 1lb)

Total entries (2024): 47

The key horses: Market-leader Lark In The Mornin (122) could bid to become the lowest-rated winner in the past decade in a contest which has been dominated by Irish trainers in recent years. Willie Mullins seeks a first success in the race with potential candidates Batman Girac (133), Miss Manzor (130) and Karia Des Blaises (127), while last year's winning trainer Gordon Elliott fields Woodoh (130), who is unbeaten for the yard. JP McManus has won three of the last five runnings and could be primed with another leading chance in Milan Tino (126).

Ante-post favourite: Lark In The Mornin (4-1)

Langer Dan could return to the Coral Cup off a mark of 141, the same rating he won from last year Credit: Patrick McCann

Last year's winner: Langer Dan (141, 11st 4lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Sporting John (151, 12st 0lb), Bottomweight: Elvis Mail (134, 10st 8lb)

Total entries (2024): 72

The key horses: Langer Dan returns to the Coral Cup off the same mark (141) as when successful last year when narrowly edging out the Martin Brassil-trained An Epic Song. This time Brassil could saddle recent Punchestown scorer Built By Ballymore (139) in the same silks. He is one of Ireland's leading contenders alongside Sa Majeste (140) and Cleatus Poolaw (139), who is also well fancied for the Pertemps Final. Nicky Henderson, who is the race's leading trainer with four wins, will be vying for another success with likely runners Doddiethegreat (132) and Lucky Place (137).

Ante-post favourite: Sa Majeste (11-2)

Last year's winner: Maskada (142, 11st 1lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Andy Dufresne (155, 12st 0lb), Bottomweight: The Last Day (139, 10st 12lb), Global Citizen (139, 10st 12lb)

Total entries (2024): 38

The key horses: Course scorer Madara (143) claimed a rare success for Britain at the Dublin Racing Festival for trainer Sophie Leech, but the Irish runners head the market once more with the Gavin Cromwell-trained My Mate Mozzie (150) and Saint Roi (152), who was third in the Arkle last year. The previous three winners of the Grand Annual have scored at double figures, however, and the top-rated Dancing On My Own (156) fits that profile alongside 2023 scorer Maskada (150), who is racing off an 8lb higher mark.

Ante-post favourite: My Mate Mozzie (6-1)

Last year's winner: Good Time Jonny (142, 11st 4lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Maxxum (145, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Brandy McQueen (121, 9st 11lb)

Total entries (2024): 57

The key horses: Chantry House (143) was last seen at the festival in the 2022 Gold Cup but could return in a bid to give Henderson his first win in the Pertemps Final in nine years. The wait has been ever longer for Nigel Twiston-Davies, who last scored in 2008 and could saddle Cuthbert Dibble (139), and the race's leading trainer Jonjo O'Neill could be back with a shout in Springwell Bay (145). Irish hopes are led by Gaoth Chuil (136), who claimed her spot in this race with victory at Leopardstown over Christmas, while Mullins seeks a first win with Icare Allen (142), who hasn't run since finishing third in a qualifier at Aintree in November.

Ante-post favourite: Cleatus Poolaw (11-2)

Crebilly: ante-post favourite for the Plate Credit: John Grossick

Last year's winner: Seddon (143, 10st 9lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Two For Gold (156, 11st 13lb), Bottomweight: Born By The Sea (135, 9st 13lb)

Total entries (2024): 58

The key horses: Seddon (149) could defend his crown off a 6lb higher mark for trainer John McConnell but would face a strong field for this year's Plate headed by the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Crebilly (140), who beat a small but quality field at Exeter last time out. Leopardstown winner Madara (143) also holds an entry here as does last year's third Shakem Up'Arry (143), who runs off a 4lb higher mark. Letsbeclearaboutit (153) was fourth at Grade 1 level here 12 months ago and the contest could mark a first Cheltenham Festival appearance for Ash Tree Meadow (159), who tops the ratings following a Grade 2 success in November.

Ante-post favourite: Crebilly (6-1)

Last year's winner: Angels Dawn (131, 11st 0lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Mr Incredible (143, 12st 0lb), Bottomweight: Coo Star Sivola (119, 10st 2lb), Didero Vallis (119, 10st 2lb)

Total entries (2024): 73

The key horses: The market is led by Good Time Jonny (142), who landed the Pertemps Final last year and could head for the Kim Muir under the same mark. He may face last year's scorer Angels Dawn (142) for trainer Sam Curling under an 11lb raise and Gavin Cromwell fields two strong candidates in Perceval Legallios (144) and Inothewayurthinkin (145). Irish runners made up the top seven placings in the 2023 Kim Muir and similarly dominate the market this year, with Cool Survivor (137), Firm Footings (140) and course winner Whacker Clan (131) all fancied to enter calculations.

Ante-post favourite: Good Time Jonny (7-1)

Iberico Lord is favourite for the County Hurdle after victories in the Greatwood and Betfair Hurdles this season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Last year's winner: Faivoir (134, 10st 7lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Sharjah (155, 12st 0lb), Bottomweight: Ganapathi (136, 10st 4lb)

Total entries (2024): 74

The key horses: Faivoir (136) and Pied Piper (156) fought out the finish in last year's running of the County and the pair renew their rivalry, both carrying a 2lb higher mark. Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord (143) is well fancied to score again after being raised 9lb for his win this month. Absurde (138), who ran in the Melbourne Cup in November before placing in Grade 1 company back over hurdles this month, could line up at Cheltenham for the first time and is one of several potential runners for Willie Mullins including Zenta (145) and Bialystok (139).

Ante-post favourite: Iberico Lord (7-1)

Last year's winner: Iroko (138, 11st 5lb)

Last year's weights

Topweight: Felix Desjy (145, 11st 12lb), Might I (145, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Fifty Ball (126, 10st 7lb)

Total entries (2024): 86

The key horses: Sa Majeste (140) is a leading hope for the Coral Cup but could instead head to the Martin Pipe, which trainer Willie Mullins last claimed with Galopin Des Champs in 2021. Mullins also has options with Quai De Bourbon (140) and Lisnagar Fortune (142). Sa Majeste's owner JP McManus landed the 1-2 last year with Iroko and No Ordinary Joe (140) and the runner-up returns off a 1lb higher mark. The Henry De Bromhead-trained Waterford Whispers (133) could also run for the prolific owner as could Petit Tonnerre (136) and Comfort Zone (136), who won at the track in January last year.

Ante-post favourite: Sa Majeste (4-1)

