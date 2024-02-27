Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
17:10 LeicesterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
17:10 LeicesterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'The British might pack a greater punch this year' - Graeme Rodway analyses the Cheltenham handicap hurdles

Whenever punters look to the handicaps at Cheltenham we search for two things. It’s either the handicap plot who has been trained with one race in mind all season or the rapid improver that may turn into a Grade 1 horse in time. There have been examples of both in recent years.

Who could forget the new Champion Hurdle favourite State Man winning the County Hurdle two years ago? He was the very definition of a Grade 1 horse in a handicap, but there has been a move to stop that type of horse getting in nowadays, so maybe there won’t be another.

Novice and juvenile hurdlers have been required to run a minimum of four times before competing in Class 1 or Class 2 handicap hurdles in recent seasons. State Man had run only three times over hurdles before his County win and he had failed to complete in one of them.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor

Published on 27 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 17:01, 27 February 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival