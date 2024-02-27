'The approach has been justified' - Keith Melrose studies the handicap chase weights
It has been fairly obvious this season that the BHA handicappers – and particularly Martin Greenwood, who deals with the staying chasers – are taking a hard line on Irish-trained handicappers.
Forget all the cries of foul from those who could run their horses off half a stone lower without having to bother with a ferry journey. The BHA approach might be cynical but this season's statistics show that it has been justified.
There have been seven Irish-trained winners of Class 1 and 2 handicap chases in Britain this season, from 63 runners. An 11 per cent strike-rate is intuitively decent in good races. By working out the expected number of winners by runner count (6.2) and SPs (6.8) it becomes hard to argue that Irish runners are being harshly treated in general.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 27 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 17:00, 27 February 2024
- 'The British might pack a greater punch this year' - Graeme Rodway analyses the Cheltenham handicap hurdles
- Gordon Elliott dominates Cross Country market as final entries made for Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer-rider Bradley Gibbs has Premier Magic 'in tremendous form' as he bids to defend Cheltenham Hunter Chase crown
- JP McManus Boodles hopeful dropped 10lb as weights are revealed for Cheltenham Festival handicaps
- Constitution Hill to be checked again on Friday after dirty scope and below-par workout puts Champion Hurdle bid in major doubt
- 'The British might pack a greater punch this year' - Graeme Rodway analyses the Cheltenham handicap hurdles
- Gordon Elliott dominates Cross Country market as final entries made for Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer-rider Bradley Gibbs has Premier Magic 'in tremendous form' as he bids to defend Cheltenham Hunter Chase crown
- JP McManus Boodles hopeful dropped 10lb as weights are revealed for Cheltenham Festival handicaps
- Constitution Hill to be checked again on Friday after dirty scope and below-par workout puts Champion Hurdle bid in major doubt