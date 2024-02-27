JP McManus Boodles hopeful dropped 10lb as weights are revealed for Cheltenham Festival handicaps

Milan Tino will bid to give JP McManus a third win in four years in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham after being dropped 10lb by the handicapper.

The four-year-old, who is trained in France by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, was given a rating of 136 in his native country, where he finished third in Grade 2 company at Auteuil in October.

But he has been reassessed by the British handicapper after finishing third in two similar events at Cheltenham, most recently coming home 11 lengths behind Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino there last month.

That led his connections to decide to target the juvenile handicap, which his owner won with Aramax in 2020 and Brazil in 2022.

"He's a lovely horse and a chaser of the future and I wasn't really that keen on going to Cheltenham," George said.

"But then I asked the handicapper what they were going to reassess him on and he said they were going to drop him 10lb and that was what interested me.

"He was rated 136 because of his French rating but on his runs in Britain he's been rated 126. These horses that run in France tend to have more experience and I'd like to think he should have a good chance," added George, whose impressive Kempton Grade 1 winner Il Est Francais bypasses Cheltenham to be trained for the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Grade 3 winner Nurburgring was unveiled as the Boodles topweight, racing off a BHA rating of 139, on the day that weights for all the Cheltenham Festival handicaps were revealed.

Dual winner Corach Rambler heads the field for the Ultima Handicap Chase , although last year's Grand National winner appears more likely to run in the Gold Cup.

Most handicap fields are dominated by Irish runners, who make up seven of the top eight in the weights for the Boodles.

Irish yards are also responsible for nine of the top 12 horses in the Coral Cup , 12 of the top 16 in the TrustATrader Plate and ten of the top 13 in both the Grand Annual and County Hurdle .

