Cheltenham Festival going improves but soft ground remains likeliest starting point for opening day

The going at Cheltenham has improved to good to soft, soft in places (from soft, good to soft in places) but next week’s big meeting is most likely to start on soft ground.

There is 5-8mm of rain forecast at the Gloucestershire track this weekend, and if the higher predicted figure arrives, the going description is expected to be predominantly soft for the start of the meeting on Tuesday.

The Met Office forecast suggests there could be light showers on Gold Cup day but it potentially could be dry for the first two days of the festival.

Cheltenham’s clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: “We’ve updated the going this morning to good to soft, soft in places on both the Old and New course. The cross-country course remains heavy, soft in places following the wet winter we’ve had, but we’ve had four consecutive dry days now and things are starting to dry up a little bit.

“We’re expecting another dry day during the day today and then there’s a band of rain that moves in late evening, overnight and through into tomorrow. We could see 5mm to 8mm in total across the weekend. Monday and Tuesday both look dry, as does Wednesday now. Initially the forecast was suggesting we could get some rain later on Wednesday, but that looks to have pushed back to Thursday. There’s a little bit of uncertainty as to when that will arrive now.

“It will depend on what we get across the weekend, but if we get that 5-8mm it won’t take much to take us back to soft ground. We’ve had a very wet winter and we’ve been pretty soft until recent days. If we get that 5-8mm I wouldn’t be surprised if we started on soft ground."

Speaking on ITV's Opening Show programme, Pullin said this winter had presented a different challenge to the preparation for last season's festival.

He added: “Last year we were struggling with grass growth, we had a lot of cold spells during December, January and February. This year has been a very different story and it’s been difficult to get on to the track as and when we’ve needed to to do the normal preparation we’d want to do ahead of the festival.

“All credit to our groundstaff, we’re really pleased with the way the track looks ahead of the start of the festival.”

Soft has been the predominant going description for the opening day for four of the last five Cheltenham Festivals.

