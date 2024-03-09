'He has a live chance' - Terence O'Brien sets sights on first Cheltenham Festival success with improving Answer To Kayf

Terence O'Brien has chosen to aim impressive Naas winner Answer To Kayf at Friday's Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle instead of the Albert Bartlett as he attempts to secure his first Cheltenham Festival winner.

The County Cork-based trainer has enjoyed an excellent campaign and has already matched his best return since the 2012-13 season with eight winners, with Answer To Kayf the stable's flagbearer.

He was only beaten a length and a half into third by Loughglynn in Grade 2 company at Christmas and got back to winning ways at Naas last month when running out a cosy winner of a novice hurdle.

The BHA handicapper gave him an extra 2lb following that victory, putting him on a mark of 137, and he is priced between 10-1 and 14-1 for the festival finale.

"We're going for the Martin Pipe," O'Brien said. "He seems to be in very good form since Naas, I couldn't be happier with him. He didn't really get the run of the race in Limerick at Christmas when he was third. They went slow and he didn't jump particularly well.

"When he won last time, I thought he went away from them after jumping the last and you always hope they have a bit left in the tank. I think he's improved since so I'm hopeful. If he was in the first five at Cheltenham I'd be delighted."

Terence O'Brien: "I think he's improved" Credit: Patrick McCann

John Shinnick has partnered Answer To Kayf in all five of his starts over obstacles and is set to retain the partnership next week.

"I suppose a lot of the riders in the race might not have ridden their horses, whereas John knows the horse and has ridden him before which will be an asset," added O'Brien. "Having said that, he's a 7lb claimer and he's not allowed claim in it and there's some very good jockeys eligible to ride.

"The Albert Bartlett was under consideration but it would be a tough ask to take on the Willie Mullins-trained Readin Tommy Wrong and Dancing City, who look very strong. Our horse would probably be a stone wrong at the weights."

O'Brien's last runner at Cheltenham was back in 2019 when Articulum finished third in the Arkle behind Duc Des Genievres and the trainer is relishing the prospect of heading back over with a big shot at a festival success.

"It's great to be going over with a chance," he added. "Articulum was a rank outsider the year he ran in the Arkle but he ran out of his skin. It was great to get a place. Answer To Kayf has a live chance, he's not a no-hoper and he's not going over to make up numbers so hopefully he can give a good account of himself."

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (5.30 Cheltenham, Friday)

Hills: 7-2 Quai De Bourbon, 6 Waterford Whispers, 7 No Ordinary Joe, 10 Better Days Ahead, Built By Ballymore, 12 Doddiethegreat, Stellar Story, 14 bar

