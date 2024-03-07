Cheltenham Festival day two confirmations revealed with eight in contention for Champion Chase
Just eight remain in contention for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on day two at the Cheltenham Festival, with El Fabiolo, Jonbon and Edwardstone standing their ground.
Ferny Hollow, as expected, was the shortest-priced runner not to be confirmed. Appreciate It, Editeur Du Gite, Visionarian and Maskada were also not confirmed.
In total, there are 162 horses still entered on day two, down from 198 last year. In comparison, there were 277 confirmations for the Wednesday at the 2017 festival.
The Brown Advisory is shaping into arguably the most competitive novice chase of the week after Noel and Valerie Moran paid £7,000 to add recent Ten Up winner American Mike to the 11-strong field.
With Fact To File, Stay Away Fay, Monty's Star, Grey Dawning, Broadway Boy and Gaelic Warrior also standing their ground at the five-day stage the second race on day two is turning into a gripping contest.
There was one major name missing from the Glenfarclas Chase, with 9-2 shot Conflated taken out. He has the Ryanair and Gold Cup as options later in the week. 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo heads what is now a 14-strong field.
The field for the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle was whittled down significantly, with 24 of the 51 entries standing their ground. Unsurprisingly, all the fancied Willie Mullins-trained runners have retained the option with Ballyburn, Mystical Power and Ile Atlantique joined by the likes of Slade Steel and Gidleigh Park.
Thirty-one have been left in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, while the day's two handicaps – the Coral Cup and Grand Annual – retain fields of 47 and 27 respectively.
The top two in the weights for the Coral Cup, Thedevilscoachman and Hiddenvalley Lake, both came out resulting in a 5lb rise in the weights. 10-1 shots No Ordinary Joe and Nurse Susan are the shortest-priced absentees. Both have the Martin Pipe, in which No Ordinary Joe was second last year, as an option.
The Venetia Williams-trained 10-1 shot Demnat has been taken out of the Grand Annual. He still holds entries in the TrustATrader Plate and Kim Muir.
Cheltenham Festival day two confirmations
Boothill Harry Fry
Captain Guinness Henry de Bromhead
Edwardstone Alan King
El Fabiolo Willie Mullins
Elixir De Nutz Joe Tizzard
Funambule Sivola Venetia Williams
Gentleman De Mee Willie Mullins
Jonbon Nicky Henderson
Paddy Power: 4-9 El Fabiolo, 3 Jonbon, 13-2 Edwardstone, 14 Captain Guinness, 20 Elixir De Nutz, 33 Gentleman De Mee, 40 Boothill, 50 Funambule Sivola
Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30)
Asian Master Willie Mullins
Ballyburn Willie Mullins
Billericay Dickie Willie Mullins
Captain Teague Paul Nicholls
Chapeau De Soleil Willie Mullins
Croke Park Gordon Elliott
Gidleigh Park Harry Fry
Gold Dancer Willie Mullins
Handstands Ben Pauling
Ile Atlantique Willie Mullins
Jimmy Du Seuil Willie Mullins
Jingko Blue Nicky Henderson
Josh The Boss Nigel Twiston-Davies
Lucky Place Nicky Henderson
Mercurey Willie Mullins
Mistergif Willie Mullins
Mystical Power Willie Mullins
Peaky Boy Nicky Henderson
Predators Gold Willie Mullins
Readin Tommy Wrong Willie Mullins
Slade Steel Henry de Bromhead
Spread Boss Ted Willie Mullins
The Grey Man Harriet Dickin
What's Up Darling Gordon Elliott
bet365: 4-6 Ballyburn, 5 Mystical Power, Ile Atlantique, 6 Slade Steel, 11 Predators Gold, Readin Tommy Wrong, 12 Handstands, Gidleigh Park, 16 Billericay Dickie, 25 bar
Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10)
American Mike Gordon Elliott
Broadway Boy Nigel Twiston-Davies
Embassy Gardens Willie Mullins
Fact To File Willie Mullins
Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins
Giovinco Lucinda Russell
Grey Dawning Dan Skelton
Monty's Star Henry de Bromhead
Sandor Clegane Paul Nolan
Stay Away Fay Paul Nicholls
Jamaico David Pipe
William Hill: 4-5 Fact To File, 7-2 Stay Away Fay, 9-2 Grey Dawning, 6 Monty's Star, 8 Broadway Boy, Embassy Gardens, Gaelic Warrior, 14 American Mike, 20 Sandor Clegane, 150 Jamaico
Back On The Lash Martin Keighley
Bodhisattva John McConnell
Coko Beach Gordon Elliott
Delta Work Gordon Elliott
Didero Vallis Venetia Williams
Diesel D'Allier Richard Bandey
Escaria Ten Patrice Quinton
Fameaftertheglory Gavin Cromwell
Foxy Jacks Mouse Morris
Francky Du Berlais Peter Bowen
Galvin Gordon Elliott
Minella Indo Henry de Bromhead
Stattler Willie Mullins
Streets Of Doyen John McConnell
Coral: 15-8 Minella Indo, 3 Delta Work, 7-2 Coko Beach, Galvin, 12 Foxy Jacks, 16 Stattler, 20 Escaria Ten, 33 bar
