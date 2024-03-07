Cheltenham Festival day two confirmations revealed with eight in contention for Champion Chase

Just eight remain in contention for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase , the feature race on day two at the Cheltenham Festival, with El Fabiolo, Jonbon and Edwardstone standing their ground.

Ferny Hollow, as expected, was the shortest-priced runner not to be confirmed. Appreciate It, Editeur Du Gite, Visionarian and Maskada were also not confirmed.

In total, there are 162 horses still entered on day two, down from 198 last year. In comparison, there were 277 confirmations for the Wednesday at the 2017 festival.

The Brown Advisory is shaping into arguably the most competitive novice chase of the week after Noel and Valerie Moran paid £7,000 to add recent Ten Up winner American Mike to the 11-strong field.

With Fact To File, Stay Away Fay, Monty's Star, Grey Dawning, Broadway Boy and Gaelic Warrior also standing their ground at the five-day stage the second race on day two is turning into a gripping contest.

There was one major name missing from the Glenfarclas Chase , with 9-2 shot Conflated taken out. He has the Ryanair and Gold Cup as options later in the week. 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo heads what is now a 14-strong field.

The field for the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle was whittled down significantly, with 24 of the 51 entries standing their ground. Unsurprisingly, all the fancied Willie Mullins-trained runners have retained the option with Ballyburn, Mystical Power and Ile Atlantique joined by the likes of Slade Steel and Gidleigh Park.

Thirty-one have been left in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper , while the day's two handicaps – the Coral Cup and Grand Annual – retain fields of 47 and 27 respectively.

The top two in the weights for the Coral Cup , Thedevilscoachman and Hiddenvalley Lake, both came out resulting in a 5lb rise in the weights. 10-1 shots No Ordinary Joe and Nurse Susan are the shortest-priced absentees. Both have the Martin Pipe, in which No Ordinary Joe was second last year, as an option.

The Venetia Williams-trained 10-1 shot Demnat has been taken out of the Grand Annual . He still holds entries in the TrustATrader Plate and Kim Muir.

Cheltenham Festival day two confirmations

Champion Chase (3.30)

Boothill Harry Fry

Captain Guinness Henry de Bromhead

Edwardstone Alan King

El Fabiolo Willie Mullins

Elixir De Nutz Joe Tizzard

Funambule Sivola Venetia Williams

Gentleman De Mee Willie Mullins

Jonbon Nicky Henderson

Paddy Power: 4-9 El Fabiolo, 3 Jonbon, 13-2 Edwardstone, 14 Captain Guinness, 20 Elixir De Nutz, 33 Gentleman De Mee, 40 Boothill, 50 Funambule Sivola

Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30)

Asian Master Willie Mullins

Ballyburn Willie Mullins

Billericay Dickie Willie Mullins

Captain Teague Paul Nicholls

Chapeau De Soleil Willie Mullins

Croke Park Gordon Elliott

Gidleigh Park Harry Fry

Gold Dancer Willie Mullins

Handstands Ben Pauling

Ile Atlantique Willie Mullins

Jimmy Du Seuil Willie Mullins

Jingko Blue Nicky Henderson

Josh The Boss Nigel Twiston-Davies

Lucky Place Nicky Henderson

Mercurey Willie Mullins

Mistergif Willie Mullins

Mystical Power Willie Mullins

Peaky Boy Nicky Henderson

Predators Gold Willie Mullins

Readin Tommy Wrong Willie Mullins

Slade Steel Henry de Bromhead

Spread Boss Ted Willie Mullins

The Grey Man Harriet Dickin

What's Up Darling Gordon Elliott

bet365: 4-6 Ballyburn, 5 Mystical Power, Ile Atlantique, 6 Slade Steel, 11 Predators Gold, Readin Tommy Wrong, 12 Handstands, Gidleigh Park, 16 Billericay Dickie, 25 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10)

American Mike Gordon Elliott

Broadway Boy Nigel Twiston-Davies

Embassy Gardens Willie Mullins

Fact To File Willie Mullins

Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins

Giovinco Lucinda Russell

Grey Dawning Dan Skelton

Monty's Star Henry de Bromhead

Sandor Clegane Paul Nolan

Stay Away Fay Paul Nicholls

Jamaico David Pipe

William Hill: 4-5 Fact To File, 7-2 Stay Away Fay, 9-2 Grey Dawning, 6 Monty's Star, 8 Broadway Boy, Embassy Gardens, Gaelic Warrior, 14 American Mike, 20 Sandor Clegane, 150 Jamaico

Glenfarclas Chase (4.10)

Back On The Lash Martin Keighley

Bodhisattva John McConnell

Coko Beach Gordon Elliott

Delta Work Gordon Elliott

Didero Vallis Venetia Williams

Diesel D'Allier Richard Bandey

Escaria Ten Patrice Quinton

Fameaftertheglory Gavin Cromwell

Foxy Jacks Mouse Morris

Francky Du Berlais Peter Bowen

Galvin Gordon Elliott

Minella Indo Henry de Bromhead

Stattler Willie Mullins

Streets Of Doyen John McConnell

Coral: 15-8 Minella Indo, 3 Delta Work, 7-2 Coko Beach, Galvin, 12 Foxy Jacks, 16 Stattler, 20 Escaria Ten, 33 bar

