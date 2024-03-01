Champion Bumper favourite Maughreen ruled out of Cheltenham Festival after suffering 'slight setback'

The Willie Mullins-trained Maughreen , ante-post favourite for the Champion Bumper, has met with a "slight setback" and will not run at the Cheltenham Festival according to her owners.

The five-year-old mare, who was a general 5-1 chance for the race, was expected to take her chance in the contest for her all-conquering champion trainer after cruising to an 11-length success on her debut in a bumper at Punchestown in January.

The news of her setback was announced on X by owners Closutton Racing Club, who said the injury was minor but that the daughter of Walk In The Park would now not head to Prestbury Park.

A statement on X read: "Unfortunately Maughreen has had a slight setback, it's very minor and we thank the staff for copping same. As a result, Maughreen will not go to Cheltenham."

Mullins, who has won the Champion Bumper four times in the past six years, could still be represented by the likes of Jasmin De Vaux, You Oughta Know, C'est Ta Chance and Cantico.

Champion Bumper (Cheltenham, March 13)

Sky Bet: 5 Jasmin De Vaux, 6 Jalon D'Oudairies, 11-2 Teeshan, 7 The Yellow Clay, 8 Romeo Coolio, 9 You Oughta Know, 10 bar

