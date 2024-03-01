'I didn't realise how far ahead I was' - drama as 12 out of 13 jockeys hit with five-day bans at Dundalk
Amateur rider Kevin Healy expressed his delight at securing his first win under rules aboard Wrecking Ball Paul in the 2m amateur handicap at Dundalk, but the race concluded with the 12 remaining jockeys being hit with five-day suspensions.
Healy, 17, was barely challenged in the race by his rivals as he steered the Paul Mulligan-trained six-year-old to an easy 15-length success.
However, the other 12 jockeys to finish in behind were all hit with a five-day ban as a result of their riding actions, which saw them tail Healy and Wrecking Ball Paul by a huge distance throughout the race. Some 14 horses were declared starters, although 33-1 chance Khadaash refused to race for Finn Buckley.
The stewards' report said: "Having taken each individual rider's record in this regard into account, the raceday stewards suspended the following riders for five days: Mr P.A Dunne, Mr H.C Swan, Mr A.P Ryan, Mr F Maguire, Mr A Harvey, Mr B.M Coonan, Miss G Benson, Mr J.L Gleeson, Mr R James, Miss A.B O'Connor, Mr S.P Queally and Mr P Hanlon."
Made virtually all, went clear when took keen hold after 2f, went further clear before halfway, reduced lead but going okay under 2f out, shaken up final 110yds, comfortably
Despite Healy enjoying what might be the easiest win of his career, he was thrilled to get off the mark on his third ride under rules.
Speaking to Racing TV, the winning jockey said: "He's a serious horse galloping and fair play to Paul [Mulligan] because that's the third week he's been running and he's a hardy horse.
"He went very well and I didn't actually realise how much of a gap there was until I came round the home bend. I knew then I had lots of horse left under me and I wasn't too worried. Paul said to get a breather into him and I gave him one down the back, but I didn't realise how far ahead I was.
"Paul is good friends with my father and he asked if I wanted to ride him. I couldn't believe it and I'm delighted to get my first winner. It was my third ride and it was great to get the win."
