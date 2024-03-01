'He has a massive chance' - Harry Cobden sweet on the Cheltenham Festival prospects of a Paul Nicholls-trained novice

Harry Cobden is set to ride Turners Novices' Chase favourite Ginny's Destiny at the Cheltenham Festival this month – but has said he is more excited by the prospect of riding a different Paul Nicholls novice chaser at the meeting.

Cobden was interviewed in his element for a major feature in Sunday's Racing Post, on the family farm he runs with father Will as he got home from spending £48,000 on 33 cows, and discussed the importance of the farm in keeping him relaxed, his battle with Sean Bowen for the jump jockeys' title and his strong book of rides for Cheltenham.

Nicholls and Cobden are set to run a select squad headed by Bravemansgame , a seven-length second to Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup 12 months ago who has been beaten in all three runs this term but is now believed by connections to be coming right back to his best.

"He needs to improve based on last year but I'll ride him like he's the best horse in the race and I'll be disappointed if he doesn't finish in the first four," said Cobden. "I didn't think it was a bad run in the King George and I know we can get him better. He worked well at Kempton [on Tuesday] and Paul and I are both confident he's back. I'm also confident he has a massive race in him. I'm obviously not a gambling man but I think he's an unbelievable each-way bet at 16-1."

Yet while Bravemansgame is potentially underestimated, the market suggests Nicholls and Cobden have brighter prospects with their younger chasers – in particular Ginny's Destiny and the horse on whom Cobden is particularly sweet, Stay Away Fay .

Ginny's Destiny is favourite for the Turners following the news that Willie Mullins is aiming Fact Or File at the Brown Advisory, which is 2023 Albert Bartlett hero Stay Away Fay's target.

"Ginny's Destiny has improved massively and is so straightforward," said the rider. "I don't know how good he is. I wouldn't swap him, but if I could only ride him or Stay Away Fay, I would choose Stay Away Fay. I think he is made for the race. He's a gritty, hardly little horse with lots of natural ability. He has a massive chance."

