No signs of mucus in Constitution Hill's scope on Friday - but Monday's blood readings will be 'acid test'

Nicky Henderson has said a planned repeat blood test on Constitution Hill on Monday will be “the acid test” as to whether his stable star will make the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday week.

Constitution Hill was scoped after light exercise on Friday and showed no signs of mucus and a reduction in neutrophil [a type of white blood cell] levels back to normal parameters.

Henderson, however, was keen to stress the blood test results will be the crucial indicator to Constitution Hill’s wellbeing, with an improvement in the readings required on Monday for the Seven Barrows trainer to be able to work the seven-time Grade 1 winner later in the week in preparation for the championship race.

In an update on X, Henderson posted on Friday afternoon: “On what was about as foul and filthy a morning as you can imagine at Seven Barrows, Constitution Hill had a light exercise and was rescoped afterwards as planned.

“This showed the neutrophil percentage, which is indicative of infection, was back to normal parameters with no mucus evident.

“This is obviously positive news but we cannot hide behind yesterday’s blood test which basically reveals that, in simple terms, our horse is ‘unwell’.

“He will have a quiet weekend and we propose, as originally planned, to take a further blood test on Monday which I believe will be the acid test. Therefore I think we might leave it until then to keep everybody updated on the situation.”

Constitution Hill showed evidence of mucus on Tuesday after being scoped following a disappointing piece of work on the all-weather at Kempton.

Last year’s Champion Hurdle hero has only done light exercise in the past two days and his participation in the feature race on day one of the Cheltenham Festival remains in significant doubt.

British jump racing’s star hurdler is unbeaten in eight starts for Henderson, winning seven consecutive Grade 1s. He added to his top-level tally when landing the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on King George VI Chase day at Kempton on his sole start this season in December.

State Man remains the 4-9 favourite in Coral's non-runner money-back market, with Constitution Hill priced at 4-5. State Man’s stablemate Lossiemouth is next in the betting at 3-1 but is an intended runner in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the same day.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, March 12)

Coral (non-runner money-back): 4-9 State Man, 4-5 Constitution Hill, 3 Lossiemouth, 6 Irish Point, 12 Not So Sleepy, Zarak The Brave, 16 Luccia, Pied Piper, 20 bar

