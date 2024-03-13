2024 Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) is the main event on day two of the Cheltenham Festival as a strong field of 12 head to post for this 3m stamina contest. Can a young stayer come out on top, or will a veteran lead the way? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .
1 Asterion Forlonge
Grade 1 runner-up back over hurdles last spring but not at same level in November/December
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 40-1
2 Buddy One
Progressive handicapper last year; something to prove in Grade 1 but not ruled out each-way
Trainer: Paul Gilligan
Jockey: Jack Gilligan
SP forecast: 33-1
3 Champ
Non-runner
4 Crambo
Won Grade 1 Long Walk; needs a bigger run but keeps finding the necessary further progress
Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
SP forecast: 9-2
5 Dashel Drasher
40-1 2nd in this last year; cause may be aided if going is soft; each-way chance once more
Trainer: Jeremy Scott
Jockey: Rex Dingle
SP forecast: 25-1
6 Flooring Porter
Made all in this 2021 and 2022; needs to get back to his very best to regain his crown
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
SP forecast: 10-1
7 Home By The Lee
A return to form is needed but last year's fifth in this can be upgraded (bad blunder)
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: JJ Slevin
SP forecast: 12-1
8 Janidil
High-class chaser in his prime but this 10yo has something to prove now back hurdling
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Jody McGarvey
SP forecast: 50-1
9 Noble Yeats
Cleeve Hurdle winner and now back in cheekpieces, in which he won the 2022 Grand National
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 13-2
10 Paisley Park
Won this in 2019; highly creditable second in all three races this season; each-way chance
Trainer: Emma Lavelle
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
SP forecast: 14-1
11 Sire Du Berlais
Can't keep going forever but enhanced excellent Festival record with win in this last year
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 14-1
12 Sir Gerhard
Two Festival wins; hasn't fulfilled star potential, but interesting contender nevertheless
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 7-1
13 Teahupoo
Close third 12 months ago and this 7yo could be a stronger sort this time around
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
SP forecast: 7-4
The verdict
The Cheltenham Festival brings out the best in SIRE DU BERLAIS and he is taken to win this race for the second year running.
Published on 13 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 13:30, 13 March 2024
