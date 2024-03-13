Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

2024 Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) is the main event on day two of the Cheltenham Festival as a strong field of 12 head to post for this 3m stamina contest. Can a young stayer come out on top, or will a veteran lead the way? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1 Asterion Forlonge  

Grade 1 runner-up back over hurdles last spring but not at same level in November/December

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 40-1

2 Buddy One

Progressive handicapper last year; something to prove in Grade 1 but not ruled out each-way

Trainer: Paul Gilligan
Jockey: Jack Gilligan
SP forecast: 33-1

Cheltenham Festival free bets: Paddy Power offer

3 Champ

Non-runner

4 Crambo

Won Grade 1 Long Walk; needs a bigger run but keeps finding the necessary further progress

TrainerFergal O'Brien
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
SP forecast: 9-2

5 Dashel Drasher

40-1 2nd in this last year; cause may be aided if going is soft; each-way chance once more

TrainerJeremy Scott
Jockey: Rex Dingle
SP forecast: 25-1

6 Flooring Porter

Made all in this 2021 and 2022; needs to get back to his very best to regain his crown

TrainerGavin Cromwell
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
SP forecast: 10-1

7 Home By The Lee

A return to form is needed but last year's fifth in this can be upgraded (bad blunder)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: JJ Slevin
SP forecast: 12-1

8 Janidil

High-class chaser in his prime but this 10yo has something to prove now back hurdling

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Jody McGarvey
SP forecast: 50-1

9 Noble Yeats

Cleeve Hurdle winner and now back in cheekpieces, in which he won the 2022 Grand National

Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 13-2

10 Paisley Park

Won this in 2019; highly creditable second in all three races this season; each-way chance

TrainerEmma Lavelle
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
SP forecast: 14-1

11 Sire Du Berlais

Can't keep going forever but enhanced excellent Festival record with win in this last year

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 14-1

12 Sir Gerhard

Two Festival wins; hasn't fulfilled star potential, but interesting contender nevertheless

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 7-1

13 Teahupoo

Close third 12 months ago and this 7yo could be a stronger sort this time around

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
SP forecast: 7-4

The verdict

The Cheltenham Festival brings out the best in SIRE DU BERLAIS and he is taken to win this race for the second year running.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and Thursday's other Grade 1 races 

2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup: confirmed runners and riders for Friday's big race 

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 13 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 13:30, 13 March 2024

