2024 Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) is the main event on day two of the Cheltenham Festival as a strong field of 12 head to post for this 3m stamina contest. Can a young stayer come out on top, or will a veteran lead the way? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1 Asterion Forlonge

Grade 1 runner-up back over hurdles last spring but not at same level in November/December

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

SP forecast: 40-1

2 Buddy One

Progressive handicapper last year; something to prove in Grade 1 but not ruled out each-way

Trainer: Paul Gilligan

Jockey: Jack Gilligan

SP forecast: 33-1

3 Champ

Non-runner

4 Crambo

Won Grade 1 Long Walk; needs a bigger run but keeps finding the necessary further progress

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

SP forecast: 9-2

5 Dashel Drasher

40-1 2nd in this last year; cause may be aided if going is soft; each-way chance once more

Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Rex Dingle

SP forecast: 25-1

6 Flooring Porter

Made all in this 2021 and 2022; needs to get back to his very best to regain his crown

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

SP forecast: 10-1

7 Home By The Lee

A return to form is needed but last year's fifth in this can be upgraded (bad blunder)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: JJ Slevin

SP forecast: 12-1

8 Janidil

High-class chaser in his prime but this 10yo has something to prove now back hurdling

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Jody McGarvey

SP forecast: 50-1

9 Noble Yeats

Cleeve Hurdle winner and now back in cheekpieces, in which he won the 2022 Grand National

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Harry Cobden

SP forecast: 13-2

10 Paisley Park

Won this in 2019; highly creditable second in all three races this season; each-way chance

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

SP forecast: 14-1

11 Sire Du Berlais

Can't keep going forever but enhanced excellent Festival record with win in this last year

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Mark Walsh

SP forecast: 14-1

12 Sir Gerhard

Two Festival wins; hasn't fulfilled star potential, but interesting contender nevertheless

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 7-1

13 Teahupoo

Close third 12 months ago and this 7yo could be a stronger sort this time around

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

SP forecast: 7-4

The verdict

The Cheltenham Festival brings out the best in SIRE DU BERLAIS and he is taken to win this race for the second year running.

