Inspiral ruled out of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day

Inspiral has been ruled out of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 ) on Qipco British Champions Day due to the likelihood of testing conditions at Ascot.

The four-year-old, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, was last seen winning the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket by three and three-quarter lengths under Frankie Dettori this month.

After being narrowly denied by Triple Time in the Queen Anne Stakes on her Royal Ascot reappearance, Inspiral finished down the field on soft ground in the Sussex Stakes before landing the Prix Jacques le Marois in August.

"Sadly the weather has gone against us," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson. "Her performance last time was outstanding, so it's very frustrating she can't run on Saturday."

Her connections had indicated the Filly & Mares Turf at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita on November 4 was under consideration, but Richardson said a final decision had not yet been made.

"She could well be looking towards Santa Anita over a mile and a quarter," joint-trainer John Gosden told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. "That will be the race to go for, if she goes."

John Gosden (right) walks the track with clerk of the course Chris Stickels at Ascot on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The going on the straight and round courses at Ascot was changed to soft on Thursday morning after Storm Babet brought almost 13mm of overnight rain, while more rain is forecast on Friday.

Triple Time, who beat Inspiral in the Queen Anne Stakes, has not been declared. Chaldean, winless in two starts since landing the 2,000 Guineas in May, will be reunited with Dettori, who rode Andrew Balding's three-year-old to victory in the Newmarket Classic.

Inspiral's joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden are still set to be represented in the QEII by Nashwa, who initially had the option of running in the Qipco Champion Stakes over an extra two furlongs.

The market is headed by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington, who bids to bounce back after his Group 1 winning streak was brought to an end in the Juddmonte International at York in August.

O'Brien's Cairo and the Kevin Ryan-trained Triple Time where the other two runners taken out on Thursday morning. Second-favourite Tahiyra was declared, but trainer Dermot Weld said last month's Matron Stakes winner is unlikely to run on Saturday if the ground comes up "extremely soft".

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Paddington, 7-2 Tahiyra, 5 Nashwa, 7 Big Rock, 14 Facteur Cheval, 16 Chaldean, 20 Angel Bleu, 33 Rogue Millennium, 50 Checkandchallenge, 66 Epictetus, Hi Royal

