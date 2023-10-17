Tahiyra 'better than ever' for Paddington clash but Dermot Weld reports major concern over Ascot ground for QEII bid
Dermot Weld has issued a ground warning about leading Queen Elizabeth II Stakes contender Tahiyra but stressed the star miler is in peak form for a possible Qipco British Champions Day clash with compatriot Paddington at Ascot on Saturday.
Tahiyra, already triumphant under Chris Hayes this year in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes, is a best-priced 9-4 second favourite for the £1.1 million prize but the distinct possibility of gruelling conditions at Ascot has put Weld on weather watch.
The ground description was changed on Tuesday to good to soft but between 17mm and 23mm of rain is estimated to fall between Wednesday and Saturday. Clerk of the course Chris Stickels has admitted heavy ground is a possibility, and although races on the round course could be switched to the quicker hurdles track, the QEII has been staged on the straight course since the creation of Champions Day in 2011.
