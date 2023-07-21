The People's Champion: the Racing Post launches search to find your favourite ever racehorse

Today we start a race whose winner you decide.

The race will be fascinating, fun and revealing, for it revolves around this sport's brightest stars and most courageous heroes. At the very heart of horseracing is the horse. We want to find out who is your favourite. The search has begun for the people's champion.

In the early stages of this contest, there is no set field. All we ask is you tell us the name of the racehorse, past or present, who means the most to you. That animal could have competed on the Flat, over jumps or perhaps both. He or she might have captured Classics, conquered Cheltenham or achieved absolutely nothing of any real consequence – and therein lies the key detail of this endeavour.

It is not a quest for the best. We are setting out not to discover who Racing Post readers believe is the finest of all horses. After the votes start pouring in, it may well be that Frankel or Arkle emerges triumphant. Feel free to tell us that either is your number one, but be equally confident about making the case for that ordinary handicapper or quirky character who consistently managed to shun success. Quixall Crossett lost every one of the 103 races he took part in (slowly) but his popularity was such that he had his own fan club and website.

Frankel might well be the best racehorse who ever lived - but will he be the one crowned your favourite? Credit: Edward Whitaker

The equine love of your racing life may be a horse lauded around the world or one whose story has largely gone unnoticed. All have equal right to be recognised, whether it's Dancing Brave, the iconic champion whose 1986 Arc you voted the greatest ever race last year, or Brave Dancing, the imported French chaser who on three British outings was twice pulled up before finishing a tailed-off last.

The time to make your voice heard is now. The nominations window is open, so whether it's by email, online or the post, please let us know the name of your personal favourite and tell us in as many words as you like why they are so special to you. Your nominations – using the arguments you make for them as a tie-breaker, the best of which will be reproduced in a future edition of the Racing Post – will be used to come up with a rather long shortlist of 80 horses. Through August we will then run a series of Twitter polls whose results will leave us with a top five. Then, after the Racing Post's top writers have laid out what makes each of those horses so special, we'll ask you to vote for a winner. Fittingly, that will take place at the end of National Racehorse Week in September.

The choice is yours and the victor will be worthy of their accolade. How could he or she not be? There are fast horses and slow horses, but no bad horses. So many of our homes are filled with pictures, photographs and books that keep those horses in our heads. They become dear to us and deservedly occupy a place in our hearts. We have marvelled at them, idolised them, cheered them and mourned them.

This is an opportunity to celebrate them – and also to salute the people's champion.

How to nominate

By post

Send the name of your horse and make your case to The People's Champion, Racing Post Editorial, Floor 7, Vivo Building, South Bank Central, 30 Stamford Street, London, SE1 9LS. Letters must reach us by no later than Tuesday, August 1.

By email

Get in touch at peopleschampion@racingpost.com.

Online

Click here and follow the instructions.

