I enjoy having a bet - and helping outsiders understand that joy is now more important than ever

I'd just like to say how much I enjoy having a bet. In fact, I feel that a regular gambling habit, which I've indulged ever since it was legal for me to do so, has enriched my life and been among the most consistently reliable sources of happiness in a turbulent world.

For a very long time, it would have been fatuous for any columnist in this paper to put such an assertion in print. But the ground has shifted beneath our feet and we're in a different world now, one in which the words 'gambling' and 'toxic' keep regular company in headlines.

Certain sections of the media now give prominence to stories of gambling harm more or less continuously. That's up to them; we all get to decide what matters most to us in life and evidently they've found an audience.