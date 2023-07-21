‘I was crestfallen’ - why a Derby second was far more painful the second time around for Roger Varian

Roger Varian has said the experience of finishing second in this year’s Derby with King Of Steel was far more painful than when he first filled the runner-up spot in the Epsom Classic nine years ago.

Varian was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper in which he discussed his star colt’s King George prospects, his unwavering ambition to reach the top and the tragic murder of his brother Chris that has shaped his perspective on life.

The 44-year-old began training in 2011 and just three years later he sent out Racing Post Trophy winner Kingston Hill to finish second behind Australia in the Derby, a win-win for connections given he carried the colours of Paul Smith, whose father Derrick owned Australia, with Varian feeling part of the family celebrations.

However, having discovered in the interim just how rare it is to come across a Derby horse, his emotions were very different when he was second again with King Of Steel last month.

"King Of Steel was only my third Derby runner; that's how hard it is to come up with a Derby horse," he explained. "I think that's why I was more crestfallen, gutted when Auguste Rodin ran us down this time.

"I could see how beautifully he had handled the hill and Tattenham Corner and he came through horses like they were almost standing still. I thought 'go on' but it was short-lived. I clocked Ryan Moore on Auguste Rodin quite early in the straight and it was like reliving Australia coming to get Kingston Hill. You can see it happening but it took a while to unfold."

It looks likely at this stage that King Of Steel will get the chance to slay his Derby conqueror at Ascot, but his trainer warned this is far from a two-horse showdown.

"We've seen King Of Steel's potential but I don't think we've seen the best of him," said Varian. "He's a big horse who should improve as he gets older and we see him as a horse who deserves to be in the big races. I think he's a Group 1 horse.

"I think if Auguste Rodin runs there will be a natural story involving those two but, my God, we carry the greatest respect for Emily Upjohn, I think you discount Hukum at your peril and Westover is coming into it off the back of a Group 1 win. It's shaping up like it could be a really good race and I don't think it's just about the two three-year-olds. It's a deep race but I like our horse."

