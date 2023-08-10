Aintree legend Red Rum conquers rivals to move forward in People's Champion vote with Kauto Star next to enter the fray

Red Rum conquered three Grand Nationals and has now conquered his first three opponents in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

The Aintree legend saw off Frodon, Mtoto and The Minstrel in the third People's Champion poll on Thursday, securing 65 per cent of the vote.

Red Rum joins Desert Orchid, Frankel and Dancing Brave in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Thursday's poll pits Grundy, Kauto Star, Lochsong and Spanish Steps against each other. The vote will be open from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Friday's contenders

Lochsong

Lightning-quick mare who landed a big handicap treble in 1992 before graduating to Group 1 honours

‘I loved to watch her tear out of the stalls and blitz her rivals’

Stephen Cummings

Kauto Star

Legendary chaser who won five King Georges and two Gold Cups

‘At his best he was breathtaking to watch; when maybe not at his best he was all guts and heart’

Marshall Thomas

Grundy

A champion at two and three most famous for his defeat of Bustino in the 1975 King George

‘I was privileged to be at Ascot that day - he battled like a gladiator as both horses burst every sinew’

Neil Hilsden

Spanish Steps

Hennessy Gold Cup winner who regularly ran with distinction in Grand Nationals of the 1970s

‘He was a born fighter and whenever he raced you were racing with him’

Andrew Taylor

