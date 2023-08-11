Kauto Star eases through in People's Champion vote as Sea The Stars joins the party

Kauto Star became the latest superstar to ease through to the next stage in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

The five-time King George hero saw off Lochsong, Grundy and Spanish Steps in the fifth People's Champion poll on Friday, with a whopping 74 per cent of the vote.

Kauto Star joins Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave and Red Rum in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Saturday's poll pits Honeysuckle, Lammtarra, Sea The Stars and Sizing John against each other. The vote will be open from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Saturday's contenders

Honeysuckle

Superstar mare of the modern era, winning two Champion Hurdles under Rachael Blackmore

“The way she came back to win the Mares’ Hurdle was incredible - I’ve never been so emotional on a racecourse”

Keith Knox

Lammtarra

Won the Derby on just his second run in 1995 and added the King George and the Arc

“When Nijinsky died, I determined that I’d find one of his last progeny to follow - and what a journey he took me on”

Derek Barrow

Sea The Stars

First horse in 20 years to win the 2,000 Guineas-Derby double and didn’t stop there, amassing six Group 1 wins in 2009

“I was lucky enough to see him at Sandown and thought he was the most beautiful horse I had ever seen”

Susanna Heidemann

Sizing John

Swept all before him in the spring of 2017 when winning the Cheltenham, Punchestown and Irish Gold Cups

“He’s the reason I fell in love with racing - I’ll never forget Cheltenham and Punchestown”

Aaron Hawkings

