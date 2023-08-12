Sea The Stars prevails over Honeysuckle in People's Champion vote with Shergar and Arkle up next

Sea The Stars edged out Honeysuckle to progress to the next stage in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

Sea The Stars, who memorably won six Group 1s in a row in 2009, received 52 per cent of the vote in the sixth People's Champion poll on Saturday. Dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle gathered 37 per cent of the vote which also included Sizing John and Lammtarra.

Sea The Stars joins Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Sunday's poll pits Arkle, Rooster Booster, Pebbles and Shergar against each other. The vote will be open from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Sunday's contenders

The highest-rated chaser of all time who won three Cheltenham Gold Cups from 1964 to 1966

“He gave Ireland a sense of pride in poor times in the 1960s when all the best horses were sold to England”

Patrick Murphy

Remarkable improver who went from handicap nearly horse to Champion Hurdle hero in 2003

“His running style was so eyecatching and produced one of the most impressive Champion Hurdle wins in my lifetime”

Edward Fox

Won the 1,000 Guineas in 1984 and stepped up another gear the following year, crowned at the Breeders’ Cup

“Watch her Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup wins and tell me what beats them”

Jenny Miller

Incredible wide-margin winner of the 1981 Derby and backed it up with a flawless King George stroll

“Style, class, grace and looks - the epitome of a perfect racehorse”

Colin Clifton

