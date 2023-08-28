Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

People's Champion vote underlines issues facing Flat racing - and only Frankel can stop the rot

author image
Daniel HillJournalist
Frankel: brilliant in the Juddmonte International in 2012
Frankel might be the only Flat horse in the final five of the People's ChampionCredit: Mark Cranham

As the People's Champion is whittled down to a final five this week, it's clear it's not only the horses Racing Post readers are voting on, but also their favourite types of races.

Of the 20 horses to make the semi-finals, 13 are jumpers and only six are Flat performers (with one, Sea Pigeon, being dual-purpose). The bias towards jumpers is almost certainly a consequence of the fact they are around longer than the average Flat star, resulting in the development of a closer bond between horse and public. 

Guts and determination are more in evidence over jumps, characteristics held in high regard by spectators of all sports, which explains why nine of the final 20 won top races at staying trips over fences, races in which battling qualities are in evidence. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 28 August 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View