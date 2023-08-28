People's Champion vote underlines issues facing Flat racing - and only Frankel can stop the rot

As the People's Champion is whittled down to a final five this week, it's clear it's not only the horses Racing Post readers are voting on, but also their favourite types of races.

Of the 20 horses to make the semi-finals, 13 are jumpers and only six are Flat performers (with one, Sea Pigeon, being dual-purpose). The bias towards jumpers is almost certainly a consequence of the fact they are around longer than the average Flat star, resulting in the development of a closer bond between horse and public.

Guts and determination are more in evidence over jumps, characteristics held in high regard by spectators of all sports, which explains why nine of the final 20 won top races at staying trips over fences, races in which battling qualities are in evidence.