Desert Orchid and Frankel joint favourites as 80 horses in running for the People’s Champion are revealed

From legends dating as back as dual 1950s Arc hero Ribot, through jumping greats like Arkle and Desert Orchid and Flat icons such as Frankel and Brigadier Gerard, to cult heroes Borderlescott and The Tatling, the list of Racing Post readers’ favourite 80 racehorses of all time can now be revealed.

The Racing Post last month asked readers to nominate their favourites with a view to crowning the People’s Champion in September, during which the final five will be profiled in National Racehorse Week. Thousands of readers responded, the result of which is a list that spans horses from eight different decades, coming bang up-to-date with modern-day legends like Stradivarius and Frodon.

Star Sports have priced up the battle to become the People’s Champion, with Desert Orchid and Frankel the joint-favourites at 3-1. Dancing Brave, Red Rum, Kauto Star and Arkle are the only other horses priced in single figures.

The list of 80 will now be whittled down to the final five through a series of polls on the Racing Post’s Twitter account. Starting on Monday, four horses will be put to readers each day to win a place in the next stage of the vote.

Aldaniti

Famous winner of the 1981 Grand National, having recovered from a career-threatening injury under a jockey who had recovered from cancer

What our readers said

‘Courage personified to win one of the best Grand Nationals I’ve ever seen’

Carl Davison

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Birth of a legend: Aldaniti and Bob Champion beat the odds to land the 1981 Grand National Credit: Getty Images

Altior

Brilliantly prolific two-mile chaser who won at four successive Cheltenham Festivals from 2016 to 2019 for Nicky Henderson

‘He is the most majestic horse I have ever seen and truly made me fall in love with racing’

Amanda Thompson

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Ardross

Great Irish stayer who numbered the Ascot Gold Cup in 1981 and 1982 among a string of big-race victories

‘He had speed, stamina and the greatest jockey – it was poetry in motion’

Stephen Piggott

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Arkle

The highest-rated chaser of all time who won three Cheltenham Gold Cups from 1964 to 1966 before his career was cut short by injury

‘He gave Ireland a sense of pride in poor times in the 1960s when all the best horses were sold to England’

Patrick Murphy

Star Sports odds: 8-1

Balthazar King

An eight-time time winner at Cheltenham, four times on the cross-country course, and second in the 2014 Grand National

‘So honest and reliable – he was such a trier and wouldn’t let anything pass him once in front’

Doug Richardson

Star Sports odds: 100-1

Best Mate

Became the only horse since Arkle to win three Cheltenham Gold Cups when raising the roof for Henrietta Knight from 2002 to 2004

‘I was immediately drawn to him as a lifelong Villa fan – and even though he was a champion, he always felt like an underdog’

Paul Smith

Star Sports odds: 12-1

Best Mates after his third Gold Cup win in 2004 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Big Buck’s

Legendary staying hurdler who won the World Hurdle four times in a row from 2009 to 2012 during a period of utter dominance

‘A Cheltenham legend – the key to many a multiple!’

John Clarke

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Borderlescott

Battle-hardened sprinter who raced an incredible 85 times between 2004 and 2015, proving himself a champion with two Nunthorpe wins

‘This was a fairytale. The odds against him becoming a champion were immense – and I say that as his proud breeder!’

James Clark

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Brigadier Gerard

Rated Britain’s best Flat horse of the 20th century, winning 17 out of 18 races

‘The first racehorse to capture my attention – I cried on that day he was beaten!’

Gina Burton

Star Sports odds: 25-1

Burrough Hill Lad

Fragile but brilliant chaser who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Hennessy Gold Cup and King George in 1984

‘A fantastic horse – I just loved to watch him race’

David Ravenscroft

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Crisp

Australian champion most well known for his agonising defeat in the 1973 Grand National

‘What a spectacle he gave us in 1973, making the Grand National fences seem small’

Tony Manganotti

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Cue Card

Outstanding performer over many seasons, winning Grade 1 races more than six years apart and competing regularly in top chases

‘He had the heart of a lion, jumped like a buck and raced at the top for what seemed like forever’

John Ballance

Star Sports odds: 20-1

Cue Card in full flow Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dancing Brave

Won the race voted by Racing Post readers as the greatest ever in the 1986 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

‘A once-in-a-lifetime horse who got me into racing big time’

George Harper

Star Sports odds 9-2

Danoli

Brought the house down at Cheltenham with his win in the 1994 Sun Alliance Novices’ Hurdle and later added an Irish Hennessy

‘He came from humble beginnings and the memory of visiting him at the yard will live with me forever’

Colin Boden

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Dawn Run

Mighty mare who pulled off the seemingly impossible when winning the Champion Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup

‘Her sheer determination to win is spine-tingling’

Jeremy Stubbs

Star Sports odds: 25-1

Denman

Won an extraordinary 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup and then bounced back from a health scare to land an incredible second Hennessy

‘He was bravery personified, always carried out on his shield, and I even find myself welling up as I write this’

Warwick Potter

Star Sports odds: 14-1

Desert Orchid locked in an epic duel with Panto Prince for the 1989 Victor Chandler Chase

Desert Orchid

Legendary front-running grey who won four King Georges, a Cheltenham Gold Cup, an Irish Grand National and many more

‘He was my sporting childhood and so exhilarating to watch’

Chris Hall

Star Sports odds: 3-1

Double Trigger

Top-class stayer who landed the Ascot Gold Cup in 1995 and three years later the Goodwood and Doncaster Cups for the third time

‘A beautiful chestnut with a white blaze, he was the perfect racehorse to me and I got such a pure buzz when he ran’

Daniel Smith

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Enable

Brilliant mare who was a three-time winner of the King George and twice denied a similar hat-trick in the Arc

‘She travelled everywhere and so did I, going to the US and Paris to see her’

Mark Hoad

Star Sports odds: 20-1

Faugheen

Superb winner of the 2015 Champion Hurdle and remained a star for many years, even winning a Grade 1 novice chase at 12

‘He was very classy and made hurdling look easy’

Nigel Goodin

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Frankel

The highest-rated Flat horse in history after a sparkling career that saw him win all 14 races

‘It has to be Frankel for giving Sir Henry Cecil that twinkle back in the twilight of his career’

Christopher Evans

Star Sports odds: 3-1

Frodon

Formed a memorable partnership with Bryony Frost, most famously winning the 2019 Ryanair Chase and 2020 King George

‘When Frodon and Bryony are jumping for fun up front, there is no better sight in racing’

Martin Ugliw

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Euphoric scenes after Frodon's 2019 Ryanair win

Galileo

Not bad on the racetrack – winning the Derby and King George in 2001 – but then became an even better sire

‘He won top races and without him there would be no Frankel’

Terry Henry

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Generous

Lit up the summer of 1991 with spectacular wins in the Derby, Irish Derby and King George

‘I loved him as a horse, his colour and mane, and I always felt he was underrated’

Chris Craig

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Giant’s Causeway

Became known as the ‘Iron Horse’ during an astonishing season in 2000 when he won five Group 1 races, three of them by a head

‘He was the bravest horse I’ve ever seen’

Lee Carroll

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Grundy

A champion at two and three most famous for his defeat of Bustino in the 1975 King George, dubbed ‘the race of the century’

‘I was privileged to be at Ascot that day – he battled like a gladiator as both horses burst every sinew’

Neil Hilsden

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Harchibald

Won his fair share of big races but will forever be remembered for the one that got away in the 2005 Champion Hurdle

‘How could you not love this horse? I was laughing as he jumped the last at Cheltenham, then crying after the line’

John Harnett

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Honeysuckle

Superstar mare of the modern era, winning two Champion Hurdles under Rachael Blackmore

‘The way she came back to win the Mares’ Hurdle was incredible – I’ve never been so emotional on a racecourse’

Keith Knox

Star Sports odds: 25-1

Rachael Blackmore returns after riding Honeysuckle to win the Mares' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Hurricane Fly

Won a record 22 Grade 1 races over jumps and became the first horse in nearly 40 years to regain the Champion Hurdle in 2013

‘He had everything you want: speed, courage and the heart of a lion’

Jason Sweeney

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Indian Skimmer

Brilliant mare who won Group 1 races across three different seasons from 1987 to 1989

‘I’ve never seen the burst of pace she produced to beat Miesque in the Prix de Diane equalled’

Spencer Garrett

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Inglis Drever

Wonderful staying hurdler who won the World Hurdle three times between 2005 and 2008

‘He was a real trier and it brought me to tears when he came up the hill to win his third World Hurdle’

Hugh Shapter

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Istabraq

Won the Champion Hurdle three years in a row from 1998 to 2000 – and it might have been four but for foot and mouth

‘The thrill he gave us when he raced was immense – I absolutely adored him’

Natasha Tarrant

Star Sports odds: 25-1

Jodami

The last northern-trained winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1993 and also won the Irish Hennessy three times

‘He was the first Gold Cup winner I backed and a proper National Hunt horse’

Andrew Ward

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Kauto Star

Legendary chaser who won five King Georges and two Gold Cups, cementing his legacy with an astonishing comeback win in the 2011 Betfair Chase

‘At his best he was breathtaking to watch; when maybe not at his best he was all guts and heart’

Marshall Thomas

Star Sports odds 6-1

Kauto Star after his last victory in the 2011 King George

L'Escargot

The last horse – and only the second in history – to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National

‘I followed his whole career from novice hurdler to Grand National winner’

John Cook

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Lammtarra

Won the Derby on just his second run in 1995 and added the King George and the Arc

‘When Nijinsky died, I determined that I’d find one of his last progeny to follow – and what a journey he took me on’

Derek Barrow

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Lochsong

Lightning-quick mare who landed a big handicap treble in 1992 before graduating to Group 1 honours in the following two years

‘I loved to watch her tear out of the stalls and blitz her rivals’

Stephen Cummings

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Lough Derg

Standing dish in top staying hurdles across many years, racing 61 times and enjoying his finest hour in the 2007 Long Walk

‘He may not be one of the greats but he was a character and there was something about him’

Hayley Parkinson

Star Sports odds: 100-1

Many Clouds

Won the Grand National in 2015 before losing his life after another epic victory over Thistlecrack at Cheltenham

‘In victory or defeat, he always gave 100 per cent’

Jim Stephenson

Star Sports odds: 25-1

Menorah

Won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2010 and still going strong seven years later when he signed off with victory at Sandown

‘Handsome, intelligent, a champion and a gentleman’

Diana Whateley

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Menorah is his owner Diana Whateley's favourite Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mill House

One of the great Cheltenham Gold Cup winners in 1963 – even if he did then meet his match in Arkle

‘The first truly great proper chaser I remember seeing’

Steve Walker

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Mill Reef

Outstanding colt who won the Derby, the Eclipse, the King George and the Arc in 1971

‘I saw his Derby win as a child, my first visit to a racecourse and the start of a lifelong passion!’

Philip Davies

Star Sports odds: 25-1

Morley Street

Won the Champion Hurdle in 1991 but better known for his exploits in the Aintree Hurdle, winning it four times

‘We loved him so much we named our cat Morley!’

Paul Baker

Star Sports odds: 66-1

Moscow Flyer

The standout in a golden era of two-mile chasers and regained the Champion Chase crown at 11 in 2005

‘His clashes with Well Chief and Azertyuiop are races I still watch nearly 20 years later’

Tom Rowson

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Mtoto

Back-to-back winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Eclipse in 1987 and 1988, adding the King George in the second year

‘I fell in love with him early and still cry when I see him coming fast but too late in the Arc’

Andy Withers

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Nashwan

Pulled off the 2,000 Guineas-Derby double in 1989 before going on to add the Eclipse and King George

‘An amazing horse I was lucky enough to have backed in a Guineas-Derby double’

Mark Ash

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Nashwan's 2,000 Guineas win was just the beginning Credit: Mark Cranham

Native River

Thorough stayer who lumped big weights in top handicaps before grinding out a memorable Cheltenham Gold Cup win in 2018

‘He represents everything great about racing – a warrior on the track, a big softy off it’

Louise Barker

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Night Nurse

The best in a golden era of hurdlers, winning two Champion Hurdles in 1976 and 1977, and also flourished over fences

‘He was a real bull of a horse who never knew when he was beaten and took my interest in racing to a whole new level’

Robert Hoult

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Nijinsky

The last horse to win the Triple Crown of 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger in 1970

‘Seeing replays of the Derby and King George still sends a shiver down my spine’

Robert Baxter

Star Sports odds: 16-1

Oh So Sharp

Brilliant winner of the fillies’ Triple Crown in 1985, beating the boys in the St Leger after 1,000 Guineas and Oaks victories

‘The greatest filly who ever lived’

Mark Ng

Star Sports odds: 50-1

One Man

Dashing grey who won the King George twice and finally got his moment at Cheltenham in the 1998 Champion Chase

‘Who doesn’t love a grey? His career was a rollercoaster and his win in the Champion Chase brought a tear to the eye’

Bridget Houlston

Star Sports odds: 40-1

One Man on his way to winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in 1998

Ouija Board

Won Group 1 races across the world during three incredible seasons, including Breeders’ Cup wins in 2004 and 2006

‘I was just getting into racing when she won the Oaks – my first Classic winner’

David Dempster

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Pebbles

Won the 1,000 Guineas in 1984 and stepped up another gear the following year with an astonishing campaign crowned at the Breeders’ Cup

‘Watch her Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup wins and tell me what beats them’

Jenny Miller

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Pendil

Prolific, bold-jumping chaser who won the King George twice but was agonisingly beaten in the 1973 Cheltenham Gold Cup

‘The best horse never to win the Gold Cup’

Harvey Khaiyra

Star Sports odds: 100-1

Persian Punch

Tough front-running stayer who won multiple Group races in trademark swashbuckling style

‘No horse has ever been tougher in a finish and seeing it in the 2003 Goodwood Cup ignited my love of racing’

Liam Hall

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Persian War

Won three successive runnings of the Champion Hurdle from 1968 to 1970

‘He’s the horse who really fired my enthusiasm for racing and was vastly underrated’

Charles Devlin

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Red Rum

The greatest Grand National horse of all time, winning it three times from 1973 to 1977 and finishing second twice

‘I still have goosebumps watching National re-runs from the 1970s – he started my love of racing’

Sandra Walker

Star Sports odds: 5-1

Red Rum began many love affairs with racing Credit: Getty Images

Reference Point

Won the Derby, the King George and the St Leger during an astonishing 1987 campaign

‘He wore his heart on his sleeve and always did it the hard way’

Martin Aylett

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Ribot

Great Italian colt who won back-to-back runnings of the Arc in 1955 and 1956 as well as a King George

‘I grew up loving racing because of him’

Federico Mussi

Star Sports odds: 100-1

Roaring Lion

Swept all before him in the second half of 2018, winning the Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion and QEII

‘He was gorgeous to look at and so talented. I saw him win twice and will never forget him’

Jill Heslop

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Rooster Booster

Remarkable improver who went from handicap nearly horse to Champion Hurdle hero in 2003

‘His running style was so eyecatching and produced one of the most impressive Champion Hurdle wins in my lifetime’

Edward Fox

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Sea Bird

Greatest ever French-trained colt who was a sensational winner of the Derby and Arc in 1965

‘A beautiful horse with a balletic style who just brushed all aside with breathtaking brilliance’

Michael Hall

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Sea Pigeon

Brilliant hurdler who got better with age, winning the Champion Hurdle twice when aged in double figures

‘A beautiful, charismatic horse with a heart-stopping style of running and breathtaking finish to his races’

Catherine McCreadie

Star Sports odds: 16-1

Sea The Stars

Became the first horse in 20 years to win the 2,000 Guineas-Derby double and didn’t stop there, amassing six Group 1 wins in 2009

‘I was lucky enough to see him at Sandown and thought he was the most beautiful horse I had ever seen’

Susanna Heidemann

Star Sports odds: 10-1

Shergar is a record ten lengths clear at the end of the 1981 Derby Credit: Gerry Cranham

Shergar

Incredible wide-margin winner of the 1981 Derby and backed it up with a flawless King George stroll

‘Style, class, grace and looks – the epitome of a perfect racehorse’

Colin Clifton

Star Sports odds: 14-1

Sizing John

Swept all before him in the spring of 2017 when winning the Cheltenham, Punchestown and Irish Gold Cups

‘He’s the reason I fell in love with racing – I’ll never forget Cheltenham and Punchestown’

Aaron Hawkings

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Soviet Song

Mighty mare who won multiple Group 1 races between 2002 and 2005

‘She took many ordinary people into the winner’s enclosure in Group 1 races’

Stephen Norris

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Spanish Steps

Hennessy Gold Cup winner who regularly ran with distinction in Grand Nationals of the 1970s

‘He was a born fighter and whenever he raced you were racing with him’

Andrew Taylor

Star Sports odds: 100-1

Sprinter Sacre

Dual Champion Chase winner who raised the roof with his extraordinary comeback victory in 2016

‘His win was the centrepiece of a memorable day with my two sons, everyone in on the party with Sprinter’

Michael Fildes

Star Sports odds: 14-1

Sprinter Sacre knows all eyes are on him after reclaiming his Champion Chase crown in 2016 Credit: Patrick McCann

Stradivarius

The greatest stayer of the modern era, winning the Ascot Gold Cup three times in a career that spanned seven seasons

‘He entertained us through Covid times’

Helen Beswick

Star Sports odds: 14-1

The Dikler

Top-class chaser of the 1970s who famously upset Pendil to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup

‘A magnificent horse who always gave his best despite the years catching up with him’

Colin Bradshaw

Star Sports odds: 50-1

The Minstrel

Dominant middle-distance colt of 1977, winning the Derby, Irish Derby and King George

‘My first ever ante-post bet and subsequently the final leg of a winning Canadian!’

William Doherty

Star Sports odds: 33-1

The Tatling

Astonishingly durable sprinter who raced 176 times from 1999 to 2011, peaking with victory in the King’s Stand in 2005

‘A total warrior who even won his own farewell race – the Frank Sinatra of the turf’

Shaun Adlem

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Tiger Roll

Won the Grand National in 2018 and 2019, as well as an amazing five times at the Cheltenham Festival

‘What a plucky little horse with a giant-sized heart’

Charlotte Bird

Star Sports odds: 14-1

Tiger Roll: the little horse with a big heart Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Tingle Creek

Fearless front-running chaser who excelled at Sandown, whose biggest chase is named in his honour

‘He was a magnificent sight – I found it breathtaking to watch a horse jump fences at that speed’

Malcolm Green

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Triptych

A Group 1 winner from 1984 to 1988, including back-to-back runnings of the Champion Stakes and Coronation Cup

‘She personifies the spirit of racing – its thrills, its highs and lows, and the strength of character required to be a champion’

Richard Keogh

Star Sports odds: 40-1

Troy

Dominated the summer of 1979 when winning the Derby, Irish Derby, King George and Benson & Hedges Gold Cup

‘He was my first Derby winner and I’ve been following his offspring ever since’

Charles Roffey

Star Sports odds: 50-1

Viking Flagship

Standing dish in top two-mile chases in the mid-1990s and won the Champion Chase twice

‘I want to be Viking Flagship - never giving up, toughing it out, not looking like winning but winning anyway’

Mark Cox

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Wayward Lad

Brilliant chaser who won 28 times, including three King Georges, even if the Cheltenham hill was beyond him

‘I just loved watching him race and jump - what a shame he couldn’t get up the hill in the Gold Cup’

Andrew Williams

Star Sports odds: 33-1

Young Hustler

Tough and talented staying chaser who won the 1993 Sun Alliance Novices’ Chase and made the first five in the next three Cheltenham Gold Cups

‘He was my first racehorse and got me into racing – he was very exciting to own and I now live for racing’

Sarah MacEchern

Star Sports odds: 66-1

