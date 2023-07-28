The People's Champion: a pair of jumping giants who produced Cheltenham Festival performances never to be forgotten

The Racing Post is trying to find the people's champion – our readers' favourite racehorse of all time. To make sure your favourite makes the shortlist of 80 horses, you can nominate using any of the methods below. In the meantime, here are two of our writers with their picks.

David Jennings

Sprinter Sacre

Once upon a time, when I had only the one chin, a 32-inch waist and wasn't annoying you on these pages, I used to work for a local newspaper in County Meath and Barry Geraghty was our racing columnist.

While penning one of his columns back in 2010, the name Sprinter Sacre popped up. He had won only bumpers at Ascot and Ayr yet Geraghty, rather out of character, was already getting excited about the prospect of him over fences. "Just wait until this guy jumps a fence," he kept telling me.

It was certainly worth the wait. That day at Donny under David Bass was a thing of beauty. In fact, everything about Sprinter Sacre was beautiful. The way he looked, the elegance with which he negotiated fences, the ease with which he travelled through his race and, of course, the final two chapters of his amazing autobiography in the Champion and Celebration Chases.

To this day, his Melling Chase win of 2013 is the greatest performance I have ever clapped eyes on.

There might be another monster coming over the hill in Seven Barrows, but there will never be another Sprinter Sacre.

Johnny Dineen

Denman

The 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup will forever stick in my mind. The clash of two of the all-time jumping greats – Denman and Kauto Star.

The potential face-off had been on the cards for the previous three or four months but, much like a big boxing buckle, you always had the feeling that it wouldn't come to pass and one or other would fall by the wayside.

But take place it did. And, you know what? I've never before or since experienced an atmosphere even remotely like it on a racecourse anywhere.

The fast hands and lightning feet of Kauto versus the big-hitting grinder Denman was the race we had all been waiting for and opinion was very much divided as to who would come out on top.

I was in the Denman camp, hence the fond memories. From the moment Sam Thomas let him stride into the lead on the final circuit you always felt he was in pole position. His jumping was immaculate and when he forced a pretty major error from Ruby Walsh's mount the scent of victory was getting increasingly stronger.

I'd never cheered one home vociferously before, but this was a different situation and it felt right to exercise the vocal cords on this occasion. The roaring never stopped from the third-last and reached a crescendo on the run-in when you were absolutely certain that defeat was no longer a possibility.

Aside from the monetary side, which was nice, it was an occasion and a race I shall never forget and one I felt privileged to witness. Two equine stars going toe to toe and probably my all-time favourite horse gaining victory, I don't see it ever getting much better than that.

