Tullyhill will give Paul Townend plenty to think about for the Supreme - three things we learned this week

Here are three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Iroko price highlights lack of Turners depth

One of the most notable elements of the latest Cheltenham Festival scratchings was the narrowing down of Iroko’s festival target.

Last year’s Martin Pipe winner has not been seen since suffering what was thought to be a season-ending injury shortly after an eyecatching chase debut at Warwick in November.

But a quicker-than-expected recovery and a racecourse schooling session at Haydock on Saturday has left him firmly on course for Cheltenham and bookmakers have left little space to manoeuvre for punters, with many leading firms going as short as 4 or 5-1 for his only entry in the Turners Novices' Chase.

Iroko: best-priced 6-1 for the Turners Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Even allowing for the point or two shaved off by the non-runner no bet concession, that seems far too short for a horse with only one run over fences – which will be over four months ago by the time of the festival – and who has had such an interrupted prep. But a quick look at the market demonstrates why.

43 per cent of the original 42 entries were taken out on Tuesday and of the nine horses shorter than 20-1 in the betting, only Ginny’s Destiny and Iroko look near-certain to run. Willie Mullins will surely end up fielding at least one of Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps and Facile Vega, but all either have other targets or major question marks hanging over them.

Grey Dawning looks more likely to go up in trip for the Brown Advisory, while Found A Fifty will go in the opposite direction for the Arkle.

Iroko is too short to back, but the Turners is looking very light on depth and the prospect of a first double-figure field being attracted since 2020 is unlikely.

Sam Hendry

Tullyhill gives much-needed light to Cheveley Park

Cheveley Park's hopes of Cheltenham Festival success had been dealt major blows in recent weeks with Allaho and Grangeclare West ruled out, but Tullyhill's clear-cut victory at Punchestown on Sunday gave the owners plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

He was already 10-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle before making his hurdling debut in a 2m6f maiden, having chased home Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share at the Punchestown festival, but talk of Cheltenham was put on the back burner after he was turned over at odds of 1-8, with firms going as big as 66-1.

Tullyhill: impressive at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann

However, Tullyhill has left that effort firmly behind since dropping to two miles, barely coming off the bridle at Naas on his penultimate start before a convincing victory on Sunday, with the form of that effort looking strong.

Runner-up No Flies On Him got the better of subsequent Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in his sole point before scoring on his previous start over hurdles. Jigoro, who was nine and a quarter lengths back in third, was second – beaten seven lengths – in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle behind Mystical Power, a general 6-1 shot for both the Supreme and Baring Bingham.

Tullyhill is now as short as 5-1 for the Supreme, and unlike his Willie Mullins-trained stablemates Mystical Power and Ballyburn, he holds just one entry at the Cheltenham Festival. He could give Paul Townend plenty to think about next month.

Harry Wilson

Cromwell’s British runners continue to shine

Not content with claiming Haydock’s feature Grand National Trial on Saturday with 9-2 joint-favourite Yeah Man, Gavin Cromwell also plundered the card’s Grade 2 novice hurdle with 12-1 chance Now Is The Hour.

Those victories saw Cromwell exceed £380,000 in prize-money in Britain this season, a figure that puts him ahead of David Pipe, Kim Bailey and Evan Williams in the trainers’ championship standings.

So far this campaign, Cromwell has had 11 winners from 44 British runners for a 25 per cent strike-rate, while 50 per cent of his horses have achieved a top-three finish.

The Navan-based trainer will intend to keep his fine run going at the upcoming Cheltenham and Aintree festivals, where his team could include the likes of Flooring Porter, My Mate Mozzie and Stumptown.

Cromwell is reaping the rewards of looking away from Ireland in his search for winners and his success could lead to more regular targeting of Britain’s biggest jumps prizes.

Joe Eccles

