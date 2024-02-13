Iroko and Corbetts Cross targets narrowed down as scratchings made for all Cheltenham Festival novice races

Targets for some of the top novices at this year's Cheltenham Festival have become clearer after scratchings were made on Tuesday.

As Paul Nicholls confirmed would be the case last week, the most expensive jumps horse ever Caldwell Potter was removed from the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle with his new trainer keen to allow him time to settle into life at Ditcheat.

A total of 38 remain in the Supreme , with the Nicky Henderson-trained Willmount among the 25 taken out of the opening race of the meeting. The Gordon Elliott-trained Royal Bond winner Farren Glory was removed from the Supreme and Baring Bingham , in which 35 horses – or 41 per cent of the entries – were scratched.

Predators Gold and Loughglynn were among 22 horses taken out of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle , with 41 still in contention. Predators Gold retains his entry in the Baring Bingham.

A total of 33 remain in the Triumph Hurdle following 11 scratchings, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Intellotto the most notable name to be removed.

Ballyburn, the red-hot favourite for both the Supreme and Baring Bingham, remains entered in both contests.

Possible Cheltenham targets for JP McManus' classy novice chasers Iroko and Corbetts Cross have also become clearer.

Iroko: could return in the Turners Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Iroko, an impressive winner of the Martin Pipe last year, had been set to miss the rest of the season following his chase debut win at Warwick in the autumn, but has made a quicker recovery than expected and could still run in the Turners Novices' Chase after being taken out of the Arkle . He is one of 24 left in the 2m4f Grade 1, after 43 per cent of the initial entries were scratched.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Corbetts Cross only remains in the National Hunt Chase after being removed from the Turners and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase . He is one of 18 left in the Grade 2 contest.

Last year's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay was one of eight taken out of the National Hunt Chase and his sole entry is in the Brown Advisory, which has 26 still in contention following 12 scratchings.

The targets for Willie Mullins' high-class young chasers, including Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File and Facile Vega all remain up in the air with all of them left in each race they were initially entered in.

Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Mares' Chase entries revealed

Dinoblue: heads the market for the Mares' Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Tuesday morning also saw entries made for two of the three mares' only races at the festival, with potential fields for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase revealed.

Willie Mullins’ pair Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Limerick Lace and Brides Hill, and Lucinda Russell’s Apple Away featured among 17 entries for the Mares’ Chase , the penultimate race of the meeting.

Last year's Grand Annual runner-up Dinoblue is a heavy favourite to give her trainer Willie Mullins a third victory in what will be the fourth running of the festival's newest contest.

Ante-post market leaders Jade De Grugy, Brighterdaysahead and Dysart Enos were among 39 entries made for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle . The latter two also retained their entries in the Supreme.

