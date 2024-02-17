'It's done them both good' - Iroko steps up Cheltenham prep with racecourse schooling session under Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Iroko moved a step closer to a return to the Cheltenham Festival next month after coming through a post-racing schooling gallop at Haydock on Saturday.

In the gathering gloom and incessant rain, last season's Martin Pipe winner was ridden over a mile and a half and jumped ten fences under Jonjo O'Neill Jr alongside 120-rated chaser Whodini and Henry Brooke.

The JP McManus-owned Iroko, who was a first festival winner for joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero last year, looks set to head for the Turners Novices' Chase , for which he is a general 6-1 chance.

He was taken out of the Arkle at the scratchings stage on Tuesday and the alternative option of Saturday's Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton is looking less likely.

Guerriero said: "He jumped very well according to Jonjo and had a good blow, which we expected, and hopefully it will bring him on a lot.

"It was more for Iroko to get out on the course and see some proper fences again and for Jonjo to get his eye in on him again. Hopefully, it's done them both good.

"It's looking more likely we'll go to Cheltenham. There's Kempton next Saturday, but Jonjo said he had a good blow there and he'll probably not make it. Hopefully, it's straight to Cheltenham."

Iroko made a sparkling chase debut at Warwick in November but then picked up a foot injury which initially looked to have ruled him out for the rest of the season.

However, he came back into the Cheltenham picture after recovery quicker than expected and was entered in two of the novice chases at Cheltenham.

The Cheshire-based trainers could also be represented at Cheltenham by White Rhino in the Pertemps Final and Making Headway in either the Martin Pipe or Coral Cup.

bet365: 7-4 Fact To File, 5-2 Ginny's Destiny, 4 Gaelic Warrior, 5 Grey Dawning, Facile Vega, Iroko, 6 Il Etait Temps, 8 Found A Fifty, 16 American Mike, 20 Djelo, 25 bar.

