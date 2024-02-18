'That was good enough for a Supreme' - Tullyhill as short as 5-1 for the festival opener after dominant display

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Willie Mullins boasts an even stronger hand in the ante-post market for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle after Tullyhill put in a dominant front-running display at Punchestown.

Cheveley Park's grey cost £220,000 but is beginning to justify the hype after he strolled to a nine-length win in Listed company, a performance which saw Paddy Power cut him into to just 5-1 non-runner no bet for the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins told Racing TV: “That was very impressive. David [Casey] has been doing a good job with him. He jumped from hurdle to hurdle today. He has the engine in him and today we saw it.

“I thought he’d be one of our top novice hurdlers this year and that shoots him right back up to where we thought he would be at the start of the season. I’m very pleased he’s got his jumping together and you can all see now what he’s able to do.

“He has a huge long stride. I imagine he might go for the Supreme now, that performance to me was good enough.”



Ireland's perennial champion trainer already boasts the ante-post favourite for the Supreme in Ballyburn, the impressive Grade 1 winner at this month's Dublin Racing Festival.

He is odds-on in places for the Supreme and is followed in the market by stablemate Mystical Power, the winner of the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, at a general 9-2.

However, Tullyhill is not far behind with some bookmakers following his Punchestown win at odds of 6-5 under Paul Townend, with No Flies On Him and Jigoro chasing him home.

William Hill are a best-priced 8-1, although that is already down from the 10-1 they initially cut him to.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30, March 12)

Paddy Power: 5-6 Ballyburn, 9-2 Mystical Power, 5 Tullyhill, 13-2 Firefox, 8 Jeriko Du Reponet, 12 Slade Steel, 14 Brighterdaysahead, 16 bar

Read this next:

Cheltenham Gold Cup day tickets on verge of selling out - but sales for other days lagging behind

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.