Yeah Man stays on best to provide first Haydock winner for Gavin Cromwell and Sean Flanagan in Grand National Trial

Yeah Man continued Gavin Cromwell's terrific season in Britain when plundering big-race success in desperate conditions in the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial.

The seven-year-old challenged My Silver Lining at the final fence and stayed on best to gallop to score by a length and a half.

It was a breakthrough win at Haydock for Cromwell and jockey Sean Flanagan, and was the trainer's tenth victory in Britain this campaign. He is operating at a 23 per cent strike-rate with the runners he sends over.

Yeah Man, the 9-2 joint favourite, was cut to 14-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power for the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next month and does not hold an entry in the Randox Health Grand National.

Flanagan told Racing TV: "He's been knocking on the door and tipped up two runs back. It took a run to get his confidence back and he jumped really well there.

"It was a very good performance. The heavy ground was our only worry but he handled it well. The ground slowed everything down today and he could be an Irish National horse. He's a dour stayer and will be better on nicer ground."

My Silver Lining, the Classic Chase winner, finished second and Iron Bridge was back in third. The other 9-2 joint-favourite Famous Bridge unseated.

