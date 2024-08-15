The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances

Paul Kealy's Betting World is part of our Ultimate Daily newsletter service for , who receive a different weekly email every evening at 6pm.

There has been a lot of talk about jockeys recently, so with the Ebor festival looming large next week, I thought it was a good time to look at how the top ones have been performing at York over the years.

Below is a list of the current top 50 in the British jockeys' championship (as they stood on Sunday night) and the table breaks down their performances over a range of trips at York over the past 15 years, which is as far back as my Raceform Interactive goes.

What you will note is that while the very top jockeys often have a seasonal strike-rate of 20 per cent or more, not one has a strike-rate that high when it comes to York. That should not be a surprise, however, as York is renowned for producing hugely competitive racing, and with an average of 12 runners per race, the winners represent just 8.3 per cent of the runners.

Anyone with a percentage strike-rate in double figures has done pretty well, and I wouldn't pay too much attention to the profit or loss (P/L) figures as you're never going to find that many in profit at SP given the margins bookmakers bet to get higher with every runner.

Certain jockeys tend to be overbet anyway, which is why Ryan Moore, who has one of the best strike-rates on the course, is at a fair level-stakes deficit.

Anyway, let's have a look at who fares best over certain distances.

Sprints

Danny Tudhope and David Allan are the winningmost riders in races over 5-6f at York with 26 winners apiece, but those winners have come from a huge number of rides (293 and 300 respectively) and the real king of races at sprint trips over York is Connor Beasley .

Beasley actually has the best P&L of all the jockeys at York in the timeframe given, and that +£35.58 figures for all rides improves to +£75.08 if you discard all races over 7f or further.

Beasley has been helped by his association with course specialist Dakota Gold, but there have been ten other individual winners, and the average number of runners in the sprints he has ridden in comes in at 14.5, which makes a 19.4 per cent strike-rate look pretty special.

Connor Beasley: profitable to follow at York Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He has had 29 further top-five finishes as well, although far from all would have paid five places for betting purposes, as most sprints will next week.

Tom Marquand runs him close with a 16-90 strike-rate, although you'd have barely broken even by backing those, which again is a factor of his popularity and the stables he tends to ride for.

Special mention should also go to Rossa Ryan, who has not had anywhere near as many mounts but whose seven winners from 35 rides have come on seven different horses, while Rob Hornby has had three individual winners and second from just 12 sprint rides at the track.

7f-1m1f

William Buick's record in sprints (9-115) is none too shabby, but if you'd backed every one of his mounts blind that's where you would have done your money as quite a few of his wins have been at short prices in smaller fields, as you would expect of a rider with the plum job of riding for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

Discard all his runners in sprints and his -£0.24 suddenly becomes +£77.17.

A 19 per cent strike-rate (19-100) is obviously very good, and only a couple of his winners have been under 2-1. I will not mention him again for distances in excess of 1m1f as he has been mentioned here, but suffice to say he is rock-solid at all of them.

William Buick: profitable to follow in races over 7f-1m1f at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Aside from never having ridden a York winner at 1m2f-1m4f (0-22), Callum Rodriguez has done well at most other trips and his 8-33 record over 7f-1m1f has come from seven individual winners, his latest being Point Lynas at the May meeting.

With another 13 top-four finishes, Rodriguez has certainly been getting the best out of his mounts at that trip.

1m2f-1m4f

A few riders have done better at 1m2f-1m4f than at any other trip and they include Rossa Ryan and David Probert , who have ridden just 15 winners at the track but are both 5-21 at middle distances.

Just 14 per cent of Probert's rides at those trips have accounted for 33 per cent of his winners, and it's 23 per cent for Ryan.

Oisin Orr , who is 4-19 at 1m2f-1m4f but just 4-90 with the rest of his rides, is another to have done well at middle distances.

1m6f+

Oisin Murphy's strike-rate across all trips is solid enough, but is best in the staying races, albeit from a small enough sample.

He shows a healthy profit in the long-distance races (+£39.08), although that is obviously skewed by a 33-1 winner of the Ebor back in 2015.

However, of more interest is his record at the Ebor festival as four of his six winners have come at the meeting that matters most at York, as have three of his four seconds and his sole third.

Jockeys' records at York since 2009

Jockey name 5f-6f 7f-1m1f 1m2f-1m4f 1m6f+ Total % £1 P/L

Oisin Murphy 9-80 7-62 10-68 6-26 32-236 13.6 +22.89

Rossa Ryan 7-35 2-29 5-21 1-6 15-91 16.5 -2.28

Tom Marquand 16-90 5-60 8-56 3-31 32-237 13.5 -43.89

William Buick 9-115 19-100 20-119 7-46 55-380 14.5 -0.24

Billy Loughnane 0-2 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-5 0 -5.00

Daniel Tudhope 26-292 28-192 13-133 9-83 77-705 10.9 -171.94

Saffie Osborne 0-13 0-9 0-4 0-3 0-29 0 -29.00

Connor Beasley 18-93 4-49 1-30 2-18 25-192 13 +35.58

Silvestre de Sousa 19-176 15-119 8-92 3-57 46-449 10.2 -72.54

Callum Rodriguez 5-56 8-33 0-22 3-8 16-119 13.4 +6.92

Paul Mulrennan 15-194 8-108 3-75 3-53 29-435 6.7 -146.57

Hollie Doyle 3-46 2-25 2-20 3-17 10-108 9.3 -35.00

Kieran Shoemark 1-17 3-21 0-11 0-5 4-54 7.4 -11.50

Oisin Orr 3-50 1-32 4-19 0-8 8-109 7.3 -59.28

James Doyle 8-90 13-77 16-75 4-29 41-271 15.1 -5.32

David Nolan 3-68 4-63 1-31 1-21 9-184 4.9 -96.75

Callum Shepherd 0-12 0-11 0-14 0-1 0-38 0 -38.00

Luke Morris 5-52 2-21 3-21 1-24 11-118 9.3 -33.75

Richard Kingscote 7-82 5-56 4-43 2-27 18-210 8.6 -31.43

Joe Fanning 4-87 3-71 0-55 4-41 11-255 4.3 -150.02

David Egan 3-37 2-33 1-29 0-17 6-116 5.2 -75.42

Daniel Muscutt 1-24 3-18 3-20 0-8 7-70 10 -18.25

David Probert 6-53 2-46 5-21 2-28 15-151 9.9 -7.80

Jim Crowley 13-87 9-74 7-77 5-46 34-284 12 -10.54

Jason Hart 15-127 5-77 1-44 1-24 22-272 8.1 -25.45

Ryan Moore 16-147 19-103 26-154 10-54 71-459 15.5 -58.86

Hector Crouch 2-14 3-13 0-13 1-9 6-49 12.2 -12.12

Cieren Fallon 1-26 3-12 1-9 0-7 5-54 9.3 -13.00

Tom Eaves 9-243 7-117 2-64 1-30 19-458 4.1 -209.75

Jack Doughty 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 -1.00

Jason Watson 4-36 2-32 2-17 1-21 9-106 8.5 -27.26

Robert Havlin 0-12 2-13 3-21 1-9 6-55 10.9 +1.75

Andrew Mullen 2-81 1-59 2-27 1-20 6-188 3.2 -105.00

David Allan 26-300 9-164 7-116 4-53 46-639 7.2 -156.50

Marco Ghiani 0-7 1-3 0-1 0-1 0-12 0 -12.00

Jack Mitchell 3-22 2-22 1-18 1-9 7-71 9.9 +11.5

Sean D Bowen 0-2 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-6 0 -6.00

Joanna Mason 0-14 2-26 2-25 0-6 4-71 5.6 +7.00

Mark Winn 1-10 1-10 1-10 0-2 3-32 9.4 +4.50

Lewis Edmunds 1-49 3-29 0-9 0-3 4-90 4.4 -54.50

Trevor Whelan 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-3 33.3 -0.25

Clifford Lee 10-74 3-34 2-24 1-8 16-140 11.4 +8.50

Pat Cosgrave 3-31 1-21 1-20 0-8 5-80 6.2 -62.90

Rhys Clutterbuck 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 -3.00

Kevin Stott 12-114 3-56 3-41 0-11 18-224 8 -80.62

Sam James 6-78 3-54 2-32 1-12 12-176 6.8 -61.50

Harry Davies 0-11 2-13 0-7 0-5 2-36 5.6 -25.17

Rowan Scott 3-75 6-44 2-23 1-4 12-146 8.2 -39.92

Rob Hornby 3-12 0-27 3-24 0-14 6-77 7.8 -2.50

