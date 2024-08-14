- More
Tom Segal runs the rule over the juvenile colts who could make the start line for the Derby at Epsom next June
Each season is different, and it's anyone's guess as to whether we have seen next year's Derby winner on a racetrack yet, but the omens look pretty good because only two of the 44 entrants in next month's Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh are unraced.
If that is the case then which of the juveniles we have seen so far fits the bill in terms of pedigree and has shown the star quality usually associated with an Epsom winner?
The obvious one is the Charlie Appleby-trained Ruling Court, who cost €2.3 million at the breeze-up sales and is by Justify, City Of Troy's sire. It's hard for one to put a lot of distance into their rivals up the Sandown hill, but Ruling Court shot clear there on his sole start and on pedigree looks certain to stay ten furlongs, and will probably get a mile and a half too.
- The aftermath of the Nassau has me confused - either Ryan Moore or Opera Singer was great but not both of them
- The King George left me feeling disappointed and further highlighted the lack of middle-distance blood in British pedigrees
- As the King George approaches the question needs to be asked - where have all the middle-distance horses gone?
- City Of Troy gets a C grade for his Eclipse win and I wouldn't back him for the Juddmonte International
- The late-closers could be the ones to note from a strange Royal Ascot, but the juveniles are a rum bunch
