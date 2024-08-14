Tom Segal runs the rule over the juvenile colts who could make the start line for the Derby at Epsom next June

Each season is different, and it's anyone's guess as to whether we have seen next year's Derby winner on a racetrack yet, but the omens look pretty good because only two of the 44 entrants in next month's Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh are unraced.

If that is the case then which of the juveniles we have seen so far fits the bill in terms of pedigree and has shown the star quality usually associated with an Epsom winner?

The obvious one is the Charlie Appleby-trained Ruling Court , who cost €2.3 million at the breeze-up sales and is by Justify, City Of Troy's sire. It's hard for one to put a lot of distance into their rivals up the Sandown hill, but Ruling Court shot clear there on his sole start and on pedigree looks certain to stay ten furlongs, and will probably get a mile and a half too.