Notable return to form while Aidan O'Brien remains top dog - three things we learned this week

Three key takeaways from a big week on the South Downs . . .

Rivalries heightened by Glorious Goodwood

Like the end of a bingeable Netflix series or a Marvel film, all good races and festivals should leave you excited for what is going to come next.

That is what we had at Goodwood, with the outcomes of two of the week’s major races whetting the appetite for what is to come, even if one of the protagonists did not actually run.

Rosallion’s absence from the Sussex Stakes was a blow to the week’s feature contest, but Notable Speech stepped up to fill the void in great style.

Notable Speech won the Sussex Stakes, but main rival Rosallion was absent Credit: Edward Whitaker

With confirmation that his 2,000 Guineas win was no fluke and that his Royal Ascot performance was, indeed, too bad to be true, he can resume rivalry with Rosallion with the score between the pair one apiece.

Whether round three happens at Ascot on Champions Day or, if the ground slows up, maybe the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, the excitement will be huge.

Big Evs and Asfoora are also tied at one-all after Mick Appleby’s stable star narrowly reversed Royal Ascot form in the King George.

The Nunthorpe has been nominated as their next battleground, and what a boost it is for the Flat season to have two corking rivalries to take us forward.

Sam Hendry

O'Brien looks a certainty for British trainers' title

For the first time ever, two trainers based in Ireland look set to walk away with both of Britain’s trainers’ championships come the end of the calendar year after Aidan O'Brien extended his lead atop the Flat standings following a glorious showing at Goodwood.

Unlike Willie Mullins’ historic success in April, when he became the first trainer in Ireland to win Britain’s jumps championship for 70 years (when O’Brien’s Ballydoyle predecessor Vincent O’Brien took the prize), the current incumbent of Coolmore's training behemoth is no stranger to success away from his homeland.

Aidan O'Brien acknowledges the Goodwood spectators after Opera Singer had won the Nassau Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

He already has six British titles to his name, and although Mick Appleby pipped him to be Glorious Goodwood’s leading trainer by virtue of more seconds, victories for Kyprios , Jan Brueghel , Opera Singer and Dreamy pushed O’Brien to the brink of £5 million in prize-money from just 18 winners in Britain this year.

That puts him more than £2m ahead of closest challengers Andrew Balding, the Gosdens and Charlie Appleby, with more than enough firepower in his armoury to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.

A good showing at York – set to involve City Of Troy going for the £708,785 winner’s purse in the Juddmonte International – and at Doncaster, where Ballydoyle has a stranglehold on the St Leger betting, would all but seal championship number seven.

Sam Hendry

Term Of Endearment’s route to top-level success

Henry de Bromhead did not manage to get on the board at this year’s Galway festival, but the Waterford trainer struck with his first and only runner at Glorious Goodwood when Term Of Endearment won the Lillie Langtry Stakes under Billy Lee.

The five-year-old confirmed Bronte Cup form with Night Sparkle, who she beat by the same three-quarter-length margin, and the victory was a third in her last four starts.

De Bromhead hinted afterwards at a possible tilt at the Melbourne Cup with Term Of Endearment, but the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp on Arc weekend provides her with the best chance of breaking through at Group 1 level.

Term Of Endearment wins the Lillie Langtry Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Lillie Langtry has acted as a springboard to the Royallieu in recent years. The 2019 Goodwood winner Enbihaar finished third at Longchamp, while Sea La Rosa did the double in 2022.

While Term Of Endearment's Goodwood success was achieved on good to firm ground, she has winning form on a much softer surface and is now a perfect two from two over the Royallieu’s 1m6f trip.

Term Of Endearment holds an entry in next month’s Irish St Leger but, with her four wins coming on the back of 226-day, 56-day, 217-day and 70-day absences, she looks at her best when fresh and the nine-week gap between Goodwood and Longchamp should therefore suit.

Joe Eccles

