Mick Appleby ends Glorious Goodwood as leading trainer following dream week

Mick Appleby said he "never dreamed" of sending out four winners at Glorious Goodwood after beating Aidan O'Brien to be crowned leading trainer.

Wins for Kitai, Shagraan, Big Mojo and Big Evs, as well as a second from Billyjoh, were enough to secure the title from O'Brien, who also sent out four winners but had no seconds.

“It’s great for everyone concerned – the whole yard and all the owners who support us," said Appleby. "I never dreamed we’d be able to do it here. I love Goodwood – I prefer it to Royal Ascot! I love it down here. The horses are running well and we keep getting better-quality horses.

"We were confident Big Evs would probably win but were not so confident about the others. We new Big Mojo was pretty decent at home but to come to the races and do it is a different matter.

"We've been able to show what we can do. Big Evs was definitely the highlight and it's been a great week for everybody. I'd imagine there will be a party for the team next week."

Oisin Murphy dead-heated aboard Spell Master in the penultimate race of the meeting to be named leading jockey with four winners.

He equalled the four winners partnered by Ryan Moore, who did not ride on the final two days due to commitments in the US, but secured the title thanks to seven seconds.

"I was fortunate Ryan had to go to US," said the jockey. "He rode four winners in three days and it took me five days to ride four. The seconds are very painful and most of them were for Andrew Balding, so thank you to him and his team, and apologies for not winning on more of them."

Coolmore ended the week as leading owner with four victories, including Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup and Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes, while Wathan Racing were runners-up with three winners and five seconds.

