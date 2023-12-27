Marine Nationale odds-on for the Arkle after making dominant debut over fences

Exciting prospect Marine Nationale is odds-on for Cheltenham, after making a winning start over fences with an easy victory on his belated reappearance.

He was having his first run since a hugely impressive success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and was already 6-4 favourite for the Arkle Chase at next year's festival.

The 1-2 favourite made all the running under Michael O'Sullivan and scarcely came out of second gear as he scored very comfortably.

Marine Nationale impressed with his jumping and had eight and a half lengths to spare over runner-up Firm Footings (8-1) at the line, although his task was made more straightforward when Thurles second Ho My Lord unseated his rider two out just as he was starting to move into contention.

Betfair responded by quoting him at 4-5 for the Arkle (from 7-4).

O'Sullivan was delighted and told Racing TV: "As you've seen there, his jumping is nothing to be worried about. He was footperfect. He winged everything, he got in tight to one down the back but he was very clever doing so and didn't touch a twig.

"I went a nice gallop in front, he was probably a bit keener today than he's ever been on his first run in a while. He was lit up a bit but it was very straightforward, he's just a class act. He's having a good blow, I imagine he'll come on plenty for it."

He had originally been scheduled to make his chasing debut at Navan last month but trainer Barry Connell elected to swerve that engagement in favour of some more suitable ground at Leopardstown.

