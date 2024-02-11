Front-running tactics bring best out of Edwardstone - but will it be enough against El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Cheltenham?
Assessing Edwardstone’s 40-length win in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Saturday is a difficult business. It is clear that Funambule Sivola, winner of the race for the previous two years, was nowhere near his best, while something was amiss with Amarillo Sky and Boothill was well held when falling two out.
So what to make of Edwardstone? The percentage call is that, despite the margins involved, he hasn’t shown us anything new. He was already one of the best two-mile chasers around, and a Racing Post Rating of 170 at least tells us he is still capable of producing his best form (171 RPR from last season’s Tingle Creek).
This doesn’t change the Champion Chase picture as generally the Game Spirit has been a poor trial in recent years. Leaving aside Altior’s win as a novice in 2017 (he went on to win the Arkle that year), the Champion Chase has taken on average a performance nearly 9lb better than the corresponding year's Game Spirit to capture it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 11 February 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:05, 11 February 2024
- Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
- Impressive Fact To File looks a Gold Cup horse in the making
- Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
- Impressive Fact To File looks a Gold Cup horse in the making