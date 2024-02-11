Front-running tactics bring best out of Edwardstone - but will it be enough against El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Cheltenham?

Assessing Edwardstone’s 40-length win in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Saturday is a difficult business. It is clear that Funambule Sivola, winner of the race for the previous two years, was nowhere near his best, while something was amiss with Amarillo Sky and Boothill was well held when falling two out.

So what to make of Edwardstone ? The percentage call is that, despite the margins involved, he hasn’t shown us anything new. He was already one of the best two-mile chasers around, and a Racing Post Rating of 170 at least tells us he is still capable of producing his best form (171 RPR from last season’s Tingle Creek).

This doesn’t change the Champion Chase picture as generally the Game Spirit has been a poor trial in recent years. Leaving aside Altior’s win as a novice in 2017 (he went on to win the Arkle that year), the Champion Chase has taken on average a performance nearly 9lb better than the corresponding year's Game Spirit to capture it.